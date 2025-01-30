SIU wants officials to face DC again over Sodi's tender

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) wants 12 Tshwane officials, including the five that are currently on suspension, to face disciplinary action over the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant contract.
The contract to upgrade the treatment plant that supplies water to Hammanskraal was awarded to ANC benefactor Edwin Sodi and his partners. The R292m contract was terminated by Tshwane because of poor performance.
The 12 officials are accused of flouting legal processes in the awarding of the Rooiwal tender to companies linked to Sodi.
SIU boss Andy Mothibi said during a briefing to the standing committee on public accounts on Wednesday afternoon that phase one of the investigation was complete.
The five senior managers were suspended last year after investigations revealed that they had all scored Sodi’s consortium 80 points for the tender, despite the company not fitting the grade, placing it above other bidders.
“The five officials...we have gone back to the municipality because they were suspended before we conducted the investigation. [We have] referral of 12 officials for disciplinary action and this 12 includes the five. So we will expect the municipality to act on these officials based on the information we have given them,” said Mothibi.
The five officials are Thembeka Mphefu, the divisional head of supply chain management; Frans Manganye, the divisional head of electricity planning and development; Stephens Notoane, the group head of utility services; Justice Sekokotla, the director of electricity department; and Dumisani Gubuza, the divisional head of water and sanitation.
The city instituted disciplinary hearing against them in 2022.
SIU's Gauteng provincial head Sagren Reddy said there were irregularities in the awarding of the contract, which include noncompliance of the construction industry development board and CSB. There were also issues of tax irregularities, he said.
Reddy added there was also a possibility of fraud with regards to the contractor's bid and project team. He said while there was no specific allegation of corruption, the team was conducting background checks and lifestyle audits to follow the flow of funds.
“So far, we have identified that there was R39m that can be recovered in terms of some of the goods or services that were provided. We are still continuing, and we hope the money can be more when we refer it to civil litigation,” said Reddy.
Sodi’s companies, NJR Projects and Blackhead Consulting, and his partners CMS Water Engineering, only completed 60% of the work before the contract was terminated for poor performance in 2022, while the three companies pocketed R292m.
In 2023, more than 20 people from Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, died of cholera, which devastated families and the community at large. The quality of water provided to Hammanskraal would have improved to acceptable levels had its water treatment contract been awarded to a suitable firm.
Reddy also said they referred two matters to the National Prosecuting Authority.
