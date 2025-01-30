Power to cost 12.7% more, as Nersa rejects Eskom's 36% request

Bukula said during this time, Nersa received various inputs from citizens, businesses and stakeholders. He said the concern which topped the list was the affordability of electricity if Eskom's request was approved. "Domestic customers stressed the fact that if these prices are approved, they then have to choose between buying food and buying electricity. Businesses said a lot of them would be forced to close," he said.
Complaints by citizens about having to choose between buying food and power due to the high price of electricity is one of the reasons the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) rejected Eskom's request for a 36% hike.
Instead, the Nersa announced that from April 1, South Africans will pay 12.7% more on their electricity, which is 23.3% lower than what the power utility had requested for the 2025/26 financial year.
"The energy regulator has therefore approved the following: For the financial year for 2025/26, the energy regulator approved allowable revenue of R384bn, which would amount to a R12,7% increase," Nersa's chairperson Thembani Bukula said at a briefing on Thursday.
"For the year 2026/27, the energy regulator has approved the allowable revenue of R409bn, which amounts to 5,36% increase. For the final year of the application, the energy regulator approved R435bn, which would amount to a 6.19% increase. Ladies and gentlemen you would appreciate that our challenge in regulating the electricity industry has always been and still remains this delicate balancing of the often conflicting requirements of all of the stakeholders."
Bukula said they held public hearings from November 18 to December 27 last year, going to eight provinces, some of which they visited twice. This after Eskom's three-part application in August.
Bukula said during this time, Nersa received various inputs from citizens, businesses and stakeholders. He said the concern which topped the list was the affordability of electricity if Eskom's request was approved. "Domestic customers stressed the fact that if these prices are approved, they then have to choose between buying food and buying electricity. Businesses said a lot of them would be forced to close," he said.
He said stakeholders complained about municipal debt, Eskom's performance, and lack of employment, among others.
In one of the hearings Sowetan attended last year, Soweto residents at the hearings rejected the tariff increase, saying it was unjustifiably high.
Gauteng municipalities — including Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and the Sedibeng district — had agreed with residents. The municipalities had said at the time, that the application, if granted, would translate to a 36.15% tariff increase from April 1 2025 to March 31 2026; 11.81% from April 1 2026 to March 31 2027; and 9.10% from April 1 2027 to March 31 2028.
"We took all those comments and inputs into consideration. We are guided by the application legislation and methodology," said Bukula.
He said Nersa was required to ensure Eskom was sustainable within the short and the long term and, at the same time, it needed to ensure that its electricity services were affordable.
Nersa CEO Nomalanga Sithole said: "I can firmly confirm that our decision on the application received took into account inputs received from our stakeholders, and that we have ensured that procedural fairness has been observed."
