Motshekga explains how 13 SA soldiers died in DRC
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The three SANDF members who died on Monday lost their lives after being caught in a crossfire between DRC army and M23 rebels in the heart of Goma region, where the conflict has claimed the lives of 13 South African troops.
The full details of how the soldiers died emerged on Wednesday during a media briefing by minister of defence Angie Motshekga, who said the government was monitoring the situation every two hours to assess any necessary interventions.
The Monday attack was preceded by the killing of nine SANDF members who were engaged in combat with M23 rebels on Friday.
"Unfortunately, DRC forces were fighting Rwandan forces over our heads, which led to the tragic loss of three of our soldiers. We had to immediately communicate with M23, clarifying that we were not part of the battle. This led to an agreement where we hoisted the white flag to signify our neutrality and allow M23 a safe passage to retrieve their deceased," she said.
“To be clear, we did not surrender ... surrendering would require us to formally report to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) and hand over our weapons. The white flag was solely for humanitarian purposes, ensuring safe passage for recovering the deceased and signaling that we were not combatants in this battle."
According deputy minister of defence Bantu Holomisa, the SA soldiers were left exposed to the full fury of war after their allies from DRC and Burundi retreated, leaving them vulnerable.
“It is clear that our troops were let down by other forces in the region. The Congolese troops surrendered, and the Burundian troops – who were supposed to cover another flank – also withdrew. As a result, our South African troops were left exposed and ended up being attacked by mortars and other weapons. However, their response was swift, and they reacted with remarkable speed," he said.
The news of the killing of SA soldiers in the DRC has sparked outrage as citizens and opposition parties demand answers about the conditions there, with some calling for withdrawal from the UN-led peacekeeping mission. The deaths of soldiers have heightened concerns about underfunding of the SANDF and its readiness, with suggestions that the troops were ill-equipped.
The EFF said by Friday last week, the party had already receive reports that the SANDF had run out of ammunition.
However, Motshekga yesterday said she had not been told of any shortages.
“On the first day, the commander informed me that they fought throughout the night. Initially, our troops were deployed for peacekeeping, but being caught in the crossfire required additional resources. That’s why we reinforced.
"I’ve also heard claims that our soldiers ran out of food...this is untrue. When I visited our logistics centre in Goma, none of the generals told me that they had run out of food. We reinforced because of the increasing intensity of the situation," she said.
Holomisa said by Thursday last week, the SA troops were running low on ammunition and requested reinforcements. "The ammunition was dispatched, and by Saturday evening, it had arrived in eastern Goma,” he said.
The war in DRC is between Congolese troops against the M23 rebels supported by Rwandan forces. SANDF is part of a group of about 10 peacekeeping forces from different countries.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said shooting at peacekeepers may constitute war crimes. He further said the government is in the process of repatriating the 13 bodies of South African soldiers.
Motshekga said Ramaphosa and other regional leaders are working to bring all affected parties—Rwanda, Angola, Tanzania, and neighboring countries—together to resolve the crisis through diplomatic means.
