Men suspected of torching 51 Putco buses remanded in custody

30 January 2025 - 15:59
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Some of Putco buses burnt in Moloto depot o=in overnight attacks in Molo, Mpumalanga, January 28, 2025.
The two men arrested in connection with the torching of 51 Putco buses had their case postponed to February 6 in the Mdutjane magistrate's court on Thursday.

Isaac Mabena, 29, and Luthando Trevor Skosana, 37, are accused of setting alight the fleet at four depots in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said: "Their case was postponed to 6 February 2025 where they are expected to make a formal bail application. The two remain in custody."

The affected depots are Moloto, Wolwekraal, Siyabuswa and Vaalbank.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the buses were petrol-bombed.

"One employee sustained a gunshot wound to the leg while another was struck on the head with a chair," said Xulu.

Update: The ages of the suspects have been corrected.

'Economic sabotage': transport minister calls Natjoints to intervene after 51 Putco buses burnt

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has labelled the burning of 51 Putco buses on Monday night as economic sabotage.
IN PICS | 47 Putco buses burnt at four depots across Mpumalanga

Two Putco employees were injured during an attack at four depots in Mpumalanga where a total of 47 buses were set alight on Monday.
Service will resume soon for up to 22,000 commuters affected by Putco bus arson

Santaco says it won't comment on the incident to stay clear from interfering with police work.
