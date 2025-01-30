The two men arrested in connection with the torching of 51 Putco buses had their case postponed to February 6 in the Mdutjane magistrate's court on Thursday.
Isaac Mabena, 29, and Luthando Trevor Skosana, 37, are accused of setting alight the fleet at four depots in Mpumalanga on Monday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said: "Their case was postponed to 6 February 2025 where they are expected to make a formal bail application. The two remain in custody."
The affected depots are Moloto, Wolwekraal, Siyabuswa and Vaalbank.
Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the buses were petrol-bombed.
"One employee sustained a gunshot wound to the leg while another was struck on the head with a chair," said Xulu.
Update: The ages of the suspects have been corrected.
SowetanLIVE
Men suspected of torching 51 Putco buses remanded in custody
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
