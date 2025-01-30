News

Marine and aviation sectors are being serviced: SA Weather Service after cyberattack

30 January 2025 - 13:48
The SA Weather Service was targeted by cybercriminals twice in two days. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/GLEB STOCK

The South Africa Weather Service (Saws) has activated alternative channels to render critical marine, aviation and severe weather services pending the recovery and restoration of compromised information and communication technology (ICT) systems.

The weather service was targeted by cybercriminals twice in two days, which saw its ICT system go down on Sunday after a cyber security breach

Saws CEO Ishaam Abader said they have so far been able to deliver uninterrupted services. 

“Weather products for marine and aviation sectors are being conveyed via alternative channels. Daily forecasts are being sent regularly via e-mail to media houses and to disaster management authorities,” he said.

Abader said forecasts are also being disseminated through social media platforms as the organisation’s website remains down.

The weather service said a team of engineers and cybersecurity experts are working around the clock to return operations to normal within a reasonable time. 

The team has so far been able to restore Saws' e-mail functionality and telephone system.

“Saws understands the significance of its services in so far as they relate to saving lives and property from the impact of hazardous weather. Accordingly the organisation does not take the cyberattack lightly.

“The public will be kept abreast of developments at regular intervals.”

TimesLIVE

