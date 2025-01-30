A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Sgt Leah Malebye, whose lifeless body was discovered by her six-year-old grandson on Saturday.
Malebye, who was attached to the Rooiberg police station in the Waterberg District in Limpopo, had returned home with the suspect, her boyfriend, on the night of her death.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the motive for her murder remains unclear, however, they have not ruled out domestic violence.
"The 43-year-old suspect was arrested after he handed himself over to the police in Klipgat, in the North West province, during the early hours of Thursday.
"Initial reports suggest that the sergeant returned home on Saturday night with her boyfriend. The next morning, her lifeless body was discovered by her six-year-old grandson.
"At that time, both the boyfriend and the sergeant’s vehicle were missing," said Ledwaba.
He said neighbours reported the matter to the police, after which emergency services were called.
"They confirmed the sergeant's death at the scene. Later, her private vehicle was discovered abandoned about 50km from her home along Thabazimbi Road near Koedoeskop."
Man arrested after his police officer lover's death at the weekend
Image: SUPPLIED
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Monica Hadebe has welcomed the suspect's arrest. "I am pleased that within days of this senseless killing, the police acted swiftly and managed to arrest this callous criminal.
"I am confident that the investigating team will present a watertight case before the court to ensure the suspect receives the harshest possible sentence for his actions," said Hadebe.
In April, then police minister Bheki Cele said 109 police officers were killed across the country in just 11 months. Of those, 36 were killed on duty.
In November, police minister Senzo Mchunu said 17 officers lost their lives as a result of crime between July and September.
“We have been exploring the possibility of how the police service can assist families with civil claims against those responsible for the murder of police officers. This initiative aims to ensure justice is served not only through criminal proceedings but also by holding perpetrators financially accountable for the pain and loss they have caused," said Mchunu at the time.
At a recent event held at Mount Edgecombe in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, R11m was raised at the Police Charity Golf Day.
The event was held to raise money for the SAPS Education Trust Fund to support the educational needs of children whose police officer parents died in the line of duty.
In November, the Gauteng provincial Excellence Awards announced that R6.6m would be pledged to the trust.
SowetanLIVE
