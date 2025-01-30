On Wednesday, Sibusiso Mahlangu's wife, Lerato, told the Pretoria high court: “He told our kids to start calling him Angel so that relatives wouldn’t recognise when they [children] spoke about him.”
“He also told them that he was away because he was protecting them as there were people who wanted to attack him,” she said.
The details came out during her mitigation of sentence and she further told the court that Mahlangu became abusive when he learnt that she had cheated with Sithebe.
“He abused me emotionally and financially,” said Lerato.
She said Mahlangu started assaulting her in January 2022.
“He made me feel bad that I cheated and my family hated me. I was under his mercy. He had a way in which when he spoke to me, I would feel belittled,” she said.
According to the state, the couple conspired to kill Sithebe so they could benefit financially. This was because Lerato had identified the charred body of Sithebe as that of her husband and then cashed out R575,000 from an insurance policy.
Lerato detailed how she shared the R575,000 with her husband, who later bought a car with the money.
Lerato had passed off the charred body of Sithebe – who was also the father of her child – as that of her husband Mahlangu, then claimed insurance money.
“I opened an account under one of his daughters’ names and then took my share. I then gave him a card with R150,000.
He told me that he needed to buy a new car and that he saw it online at a Pretoria dealership. We went there and purchased the car for R200,000.
The car was registered under my name because I used my licence. After two months, it appeared like he had run out of money,” she said.
She, however, did not disclose how the rest of the money was spent.
The matter was expected to continue on Thursday, however, it was postponed to February 12 as Lerato’s lawyer, Ledile Mphela was held up in another matter.
Mahlangu changed his name to Angel to conceal his identity – killer woman
Soshanguve couple's case postponed to next month
Image: Antonio Muchave
