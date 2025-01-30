News

Mahlangu changed his name to Angel to conceal his identity – killer woman

Soshanguve couple's case postponed to next month

30 January 2025 - 16:11
Sibusiso Mahlangu and Lerato Mahlangu.
Sibusiso Mahlangu and Lerato Mahlangu.
Image: Antonio Muchave

A Soshanguve man, who together with his wife was convicted of killing the woman's ex-lover, Sibusiso Sithebe, allegedly instructed his two daughters to call him Angel in a bid to hide his identity.

He told our kids to start calling him Angel so that relatives wouldn’t recognise when they [children] spoke about him
Lerato Mahlangu

On Wednesday, Sibusiso Mahlangu's wife, Lerato, told the Pretoria high court: “He told our kids to start calling him Angel so that relatives wouldn’t recognise when they [children] spoke about him.”

“He also told them that he was away because he was protecting them as there were people who wanted to attack him,” she said.

The details came out during her mitigation of sentence and she further told the court that Mahlangu became abusive when he learnt that she had cheated with Sithebe. 

“He abused me emotionally and financially,” said Lerato.

She said Mahlangu started assaulting her in January 2022.

“He made me feel bad that I cheated and my family hated me. I was under his mercy. He had a way in which when he spoke to me, I would feel belittled,” she said.

According to the state, the couple conspired to kill Sithebe so they could benefit financially. This was because Lerato had identified the charred body of Sithebe as that of her husband and then cashed out R575,000 from an insurance policy.

Lerato detailed how she shared the R575,000 with her husband, who later bought a car with the money.

Lerato had passed off the charred body of Sithebe – who was also the father of her child – as that of her husband Mahlangu, then claimed insurance money.

“I opened an account under one of his daughters’ names and then took my share. I then gave him a card with R150,000.

He told me that he needed to buy a new car and that he saw it online at a Pretoria dealership. We went there and purchased the car for R200,000.

The car was registered under my name because I used my licence. After two months, it appeared like he had run out of money,” she said.

She, however, did not disclose how the rest of the money was spent.

The matter was expected to continue on Thursday, however, it was postponed to February 12 as Lerato’s lawyer, Ledile Mphela was held up in another matter.

SowetanLIVE

Mahlangu confesses to killing wife's ex-lover

Last night, I prayed for wisdom, I am sorry that I lied. I am responsible for what happened that night and I want to take full responsibility. I am ...
News
2 days ago

Killer woman tells how insurance money was spent

Convicted murderer Lerato Mahlangu has told a court how she and her husband spent over half-a-million-rand they fraudulently claimed from insurance ...
News
13 hours ago

Lerato details how abusive marriage led to ex-lover's death

Sibusiso Mahlangu, the man convicted of killing his wife's ex-boyfriend, allegedly also forced her to sleep with other men after he found out she was ...
News
1 day ago

Family scoffs at killer's confession

The relatives of a man who was murdered three years ago for insurance money believes the about-turn and confession by one of the accused on the day ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Scenes of mayhem in DRC after M23 rebel attack in Goma
Nine SANDF soldiers die in DRC