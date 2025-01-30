More than 200 illegal miners were also rescued during the operation this month, and were subsequently arrested.
Families called to meeting to identify dead Stilfontein miners
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE/ REUTERS
North West police have requested relatives of the 78 illegal miners whose bodies were retrieved from the Old Buffelsfontein mine in Stilfontein during the mine rescue operation to meet at the local police station from next week for an identification process.
More than 200 illegal miners were also rescued during the operation this month, and were subsequently arrested.
"Family members are requested to meet with the investigation team at Stilfontein police station on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 8am and 3pm," provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said in a statement.
Since August last year, nearly 90 bodies were brought up to surface from the mine. Police had cut off food and water supplies for weeks during Operation Vala Umgodi in an attempt to force the miners to the surface.
However, that was met with several litigations, forcing the government to help the zama-zamas who were said to be trapped underground.
Mokgwabone said enquiries regarding the matter can be directed to Lt-Col Francois Jacobs at 082-373-8126 or Lt-Col Brian Kalela on 082-416-2894.
