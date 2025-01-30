Court orders that Machaka sisters' sentence report be amended

Magistrate Allan Cowan has ordered the state to amend the sentence report of two sisters who allegedly locked five children in a shack that caught fire, leading to their deaths, as it did not consider that the duo were caregivers of their surviving babies.
The Machaka sisters, Lindiwe, 39, and Zanele, 37, appeared in the Atteridgeville magistrate's court on Thursday where their lawyer Vuyisile Simelana requested amendments to the sentencing report compiled by the state's probation officer.
The duo faces five counts of culpable homicide and five counts of child negligence for the August 2023 deaths of their children.
The state alleged that they locked five children inside the shack at Itireleng informal settlement in Atteridgeville and went to a tavern. The shack caught fire and the children were killed.
The youngest victim was just five months old while the oldest was seven years old.
Lindiwe is the grandmother to two of the children while Zanele is the mother of the other three.
“The probation officer did not consider what will happen to the [surviving] children should the accused be sentenced to direct imprisonment,” Simelana said.
“The accused are primary caregivers and we should consider the children's sake.”
Cowen postponed the plea and sentencing proceedings to March 10 so the probation officer included details about the duo being caregivers to other children.
The court ordered the media not to show the sisters' faces because the accused have children who they stay with in Mpumalanga.
In October, the sisters were released on warning under correctional supervision, as they could not afford the R5,000 bail each.
Cowan warned them against using drugs or alcohol and barred them from visiting bars, casinos or clubs.
Until sentencing, the sisters will live with a relative in Mpumalanga and must report regularly to community services in the area.
The plea and sentencing proceedings were postponed to March 10.
SowetanLIVE
Court orders that Machaka sisters' sentence report be amended
Image: 123RF
Magistrate Allan Cowan has ordered the state to amend the sentence report of two sisters who allegedly locked five children in a shack that caught fire, leading to their deaths, as it did not consider that the duo were caregivers of their surviving babies.
The Machaka sisters, Lindiwe, 39, and Zanele, 37, appeared in the Atteridgeville magistrate's court on Thursday where their lawyer Vuyisile Simelana requested amendments to the sentencing report compiled by the state's probation officer.
The duo faces five counts of culpable homicide and five counts of child negligence for the August 2023 deaths of their children.
The state alleged that they locked five children inside the shack at Itireleng informal settlement in Atteridgeville and went to a tavern. The shack caught fire and the children were killed.
The youngest victim was just five months old while the oldest was seven years old.
Lindiwe is the grandmother to two of the children while Zanele is the mother of the other three.
“The probation officer did not consider what will happen to the [surviving] children should the accused be sentenced to direct imprisonment,” Simelana said.
“The accused are primary caregivers and we should consider the children's sake.”
Cowen postponed the plea and sentencing proceedings to March 10 so the probation officer included details about the duo being caregivers to other children.
The court ordered the media not to show the sisters' faces because the accused have children who they stay with in Mpumalanga.
In October, the sisters were released on warning under correctional supervision, as they could not afford the R5,000 bail each.
Cowan warned them against using drugs or alcohol and barred them from visiting bars, casinos or clubs.
Until sentencing, the sisters will live with a relative in Mpumalanga and must report regularly to community services in the area.
The plea and sentencing proceedings were postponed to March 10.
SowetanLIVE
IN PICS | Singing and cheers as Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla released on warning
WATCH | Musa Khawula abandons bail application
Five EFF leaders charged for storming uMhlathuze offices released on bail
Relatives refuse to accommodate woman linked to child porn case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos