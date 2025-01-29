News

WATCH | Musa Khawula abandons bail application

29 January 2025 - 13:53
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
Musa Khawula appears at Randburg Magistrate's Court.
Image: Luba Lesolle/File

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula has abandoned his bail application at the Randburg magistrate's court.

He is charged for hate speech and contravention of the Cyber Crime Act after allegedly posting defamatory comments on his platform. 

The case was postponed to February 18.

Last week the 32-year old, who refers to himself as the "pope of pop culture", appeared briefly in the Fochville magistrate's court. His case is set for a bail application on February 5.

Musa's latest legal trouble comes after a warrant for his arrest was issued two months ago after he allegedly made defamatory claims about businessman Ze Nxumalo. He alleged Ze cheated on his wife, Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo.

In July last year Musa was jailed for 90 days for contempt of court after he refused to comply with a defamation verdict obtained by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s wife Nozuko which barred Musa from posting corruption allegations about her on X.

TimesLIVE

