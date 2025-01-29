Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the burning of 51 Putco buses in Mpumalanga, police have said.
The men, aged 29 and 37, were arrested on Tuesday night and one of them was allegedly found with a phone belonging to one of the security guards who were attacked during the arson on Monday night in the Nkangala area. Police also found magazine for a 9mm pistol.
“Their arrests emanate after a group of armed individuals driving a white Toyota Quantum, Vito Minibus and a VW Polo set fire to the buses at various Putco bus depots in the area. This resulted in the destruction of 16 buses in Moloto and 35 buses in Siyabuswa.
Two arrested for the burning of Putco buses
“During the incident, one security guard sustained a gunshot wound and is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital while another employee sustained some injuries after being reportedly assaulted with a chair.
“The suspects, who were wearing balaclavas and black clothing, also reportedly held the employees at gunpoint during the attack,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli.
Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the arrests: “The swift action taken by the SAPS in tracing and apprehending the suspects within a short time”.
