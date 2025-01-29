‘Traditional leaders must reform lobolo practice’

Lobolo became a topic of discussion after an address by musician, actor and heritage enthusiast Mbuso Khoza at the anniversary of the Battle of Isandlwana.
He slammed the custom – labelling it a scam.
He said many couples have not been able to get married because of how expensive ilobolo has become. He claimed the practice was invented by Sir Theophilus Shepstone, a British South African colonial administrator, centuries ago.
Former president Thabo Mbeki, who also spoke at the lecture, said the practice of lobolo has been corrupted over the years and explained that lobolo money is now abused by uncles.
Cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko agreed with Khoza and Mbeki and shared with Sowetan more about the age-old concept.
Sowetan: Where did lobolo emanate from?
Mazibuko: Lobolo is a very old custom. It's a cultural practice that was practised by African countries. The purpose was to bring the new families together. In fact, it is an entry level of marriage. The groom's family would bring something to the bride's family to show that they valued them. They would bring anything from pumpkins and later four to five cows. In 1896 Theophilus Shepstone then regulated the custom and made it 11 cows.
Sowetan: How has it evolved over time?
Mazibuko: It has changed completely. It is no longer an honest practice but more a punishment for the groom. In ancient times lobolo was a great excitement, it has now become frustrating.
Sowetan: What is the relevance of lobolo today?
Mazibuko: It is the starting point for the bride to be introduced to the groom's family ancestors and vice-versa because incense is burnt during the process. So, lobolo is very important but traditional leaders should re-regulate it.
Sowetan: How do you view the future of lobolo?
Mazibuko: I see it causing a lot of animosity and anger because when something goes wrong in the marriage, people think about the money and not the good relationship formed by the two families.
Sowetan: Is there a correct way to practice lobolo?
Mazibuko: The correct way is how we were guided by Theophilus Shepstone... with 11 cows. But now because we don't have farms or cattle, we convert that into money and that becomes a problem.
Sowetan: Which one comes first between the groom's proposal and the letter to the family of the bride?
Mazibuko: The proposal by the groom, lobolo after.
Sowetan: Is it acceptable to change the form of payment?
Mazibuko: It's not safe to carry cash nowadays but the groom's family should bring something symbolic during the negotiations.
SowetanLIVE
‘Traditional leaders must reform lobolo practice’
Image: SUPPLIED
Lobolo became a topic of discussion after an address by musician, actor and heritage enthusiast Mbuso Khoza at the anniversary of the Battle of Isandlwana.
He slammed the custom – labelling it a scam.
He said many couples have not been able to get married because of how expensive ilobolo has become. He claimed the practice was invented by Sir Theophilus Shepstone, a British South African colonial administrator, centuries ago.
Former president Thabo Mbeki, who also spoke at the lecture, said the practice of lobolo has been corrupted over the years and explained that lobolo money is now abused by uncles.
Cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko agreed with Khoza and Mbeki and shared with Sowetan more about the age-old concept.
Sowetan: Where did lobolo emanate from?
Mazibuko: Lobolo is a very old custom. It's a cultural practice that was practised by African countries. The purpose was to bring the new families together. In fact, it is an entry level of marriage. The groom's family would bring something to the bride's family to show that they valued them. They would bring anything from pumpkins and later four to five cows. In 1896 Theophilus Shepstone then regulated the custom and made it 11 cows.
Sowetan: How has it evolved over time?
Mazibuko: It has changed completely. It is no longer an honest practice but more a punishment for the groom. In ancient times lobolo was a great excitement, it has now become frustrating.
Sowetan: What is the relevance of lobolo today?
Mazibuko: It is the starting point for the bride to be introduced to the groom's family ancestors and vice-versa because incense is burnt during the process. So, lobolo is very important but traditional leaders should re-regulate it.
Sowetan: How do you view the future of lobolo?
Mazibuko: I see it causing a lot of animosity and anger because when something goes wrong in the marriage, people think about the money and not the good relationship formed by the two families.
Sowetan: Is there a correct way to practice lobolo?
Mazibuko: The correct way is how we were guided by Theophilus Shepstone... with 11 cows. But now because we don't have farms or cattle, we convert that into money and that becomes a problem.
Sowetan: Which one comes first between the groom's proposal and the letter to the family of the bride?
Mazibuko: The proposal by the groom, lobolo after.
Sowetan: Is it acceptable to change the form of payment?
Mazibuko: It's not safe to carry cash nowadays but the groom's family should bring something symbolic during the negotiations.
SowetanLIVE
WEDDING | A Mxit love affair
WEDDING | Clash of the cultures
Wendy and Lorraine Montsho’s love story: The steamy affair
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos