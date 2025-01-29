News

Service will resume soon for up to 22,000 commuters affected by Putco bus arson

Santaco says it won't comment on the incident to stay clear from interfering with police work

29 January 2025 - 13:45
Some of the Putco buses burnt at the Moloto depot in Mpumalanga.
Some of the Putco buses burnt at the Moloto depot in Mpumalanga.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Putco says it has obtained replacement vehicles to restore its service after 51 of its buses were burnt on Monday night in Mpumalanga.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has declined to respond to accusations of the minibus taxi industry's involvement in the arson.

“Santaco will not comment on the matter as it is subject to police investigations and to stay clear of interfering in the work of law enforcement,” spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said.

The Kwandebele United Local and Long Distance Taxi Association has distanced itself from the incident.

“As the association, we pride ourselves on resolving issues through dialogue and we do not condone violent acts. We urge Putco to engage us in case of any differences that might occur, as we always do from our side, because clearly it's going to have a negative bearing on our commuters and community.

“We commit to assist law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrators,” it said.

Police have arrested two suspects aged 29 and 37 in connection with the torching of the buses in the Moloto, Wolwekraal, Siyabuswa and Vaalbank depots.

We are hoping we will see more arrests and uncover what happened instead of speculating.
Lindokuhle Xulu, Putco spokesperson

Putco has been in talks with taxi associations in the area in recent months, who accused the bus operator of taking their customers due to a cheaper service.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the buses ferried between 18,000 to 22,000 passengers a day. “So they would have been affected.”

He said they are confident they will be able to restore services by Wednesday.

“Our MD was able to give us a mandate and a go-ahead to say we must identify pool buses (buses that are on standby in case a bus is damaged). We have been able to take those standby buses that are not allocated certain routes and we have got 50 buses we are going to allocate to this area so we restore service to normal soon.”

Xulu said they have boosted security and remain on high alert while police work to uncover the motive for the attacks.

“Police have arrested two individuals who are linked to this, they were working around the clock. Police said they are going to arrest more so we are hoping we will see more arrests and uncover what happened instead of speculating.”

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has labelled the incident economic sabotage.

TimesLIVE

IN PICS | 47 Putco buses burnt at four depots across Mpumalanga

Two Putco employees were injured during an attack at four depots in Mpumalanga where a total of 47 buses were set alight on Monday.
News
1 day ago

'Economic sabotage': transport minister calls Natjoints to intervene after 51 Putco buses burnt

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has labelled the burning of 51 Putco buses on Monday night as economic sabotage.
News
6 hours ago

MEC closes warring taxi groups' routes and ranks

Taxi services have been halted indefinitely in some parts of Soweto and the Joburg CBD, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Nine SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation