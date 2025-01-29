News

Robber 'posing as buyer' fatally stabs Centurion couple in their home

By TimesLIVE - 29 January 2025 - 11:30
The suspect’s modus operandi involved identifying homes listed for sale, approaching the owners and making contact under the guise of being a prospective buyer, police say.
The suspect’s modus operandi involved identifying homes listed for sale, approaching the owners and making contact under the guise of being a prospective buyer, police say.
Image: SAPS

A Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, couple who put their home up for sale were murdered by a man allegedly pretending to be a prospective buyer wanting to view the property.

The suspect is due to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with Monday evening's double murder.

Capt Johan van Dyk said Lyttelton police detectives found the suspect on Tuesday.

“He was in possession of the vehicle used during the commission of the crime, a firearm and bloodstained clothing with stolen property from the crime scene,” he said.

“The detectives established the suspect’s modus operandi involved identifying homes listed for sale, approaching the owners and making contact under the guise of being a prospective buyer.

“On the day of the murders, the suspect arranged to meet the homeowner. Once inside the house, the suspect executed his robbery plan. The occupants resisted and during the altercation the suspect, armed with a firearm and a knife, fatally stabbed two victims who succumbed to their wounds on the scene.”

Police, the community policing forum and private security were swiftly alerted.

NPO Community Emergency Response Team said the deceased couple was in their 40s. An elderly woman and a teenage boy sustained minor injuries.

TimesLIVE

Woman held for 'intruder's' murder after mob killing

A Gauteng woman was arrested and charged with murder after a man who had broken into her home was beaten and killed in a mob justice attack.
News
2 days ago

Convicted killer Luyanda Botha not guilty of 2014 attempted rape

Convicted rapist and murderer Luyanda Botha was on Monday found not guilty of the attempted rape of a nursing college student almost a decade ago in ...
News
1 day ago

Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late

Fanie Petros Mtshali, 60, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of his 24-year-old daughter after an altercation that led to her ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Nine SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation