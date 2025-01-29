A Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, couple who put their home up for sale were murdered by a man allegedly pretending to be a prospective buyer wanting to view the property.
The suspect is due to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with Monday evening's double murder.
Capt Johan van Dyk said Lyttelton police detectives found the suspect on Tuesday.
“He was in possession of the vehicle used during the commission of the crime, a firearm and bloodstained clothing with stolen property from the crime scene,” he said.
“The detectives established the suspect’s modus operandi involved identifying homes listed for sale, approaching the owners and making contact under the guise of being a prospective buyer.
“On the day of the murders, the suspect arranged to meet the homeowner. Once inside the house, the suspect executed his robbery plan. The occupants resisted and during the altercation the suspect, armed with a firearm and a knife, fatally stabbed two victims who succumbed to their wounds on the scene.”
Police, the community policing forum and private security were swiftly alerted.
NPO Community Emergency Response Team said the deceased couple was in their 40s. An elderly woman and a teenage boy sustained minor injuries.
TimesLIVE
Robber 'posing as buyer' fatally stabs Centurion couple in their home
Image: SAPS
A Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, couple who put their home up for sale were murdered by a man allegedly pretending to be a prospective buyer wanting to view the property.
The suspect is due to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with Monday evening's double murder.
Capt Johan van Dyk said Lyttelton police detectives found the suspect on Tuesday.
“He was in possession of the vehicle used during the commission of the crime, a firearm and bloodstained clothing with stolen property from the crime scene,” he said.
“The detectives established the suspect’s modus operandi involved identifying homes listed for sale, approaching the owners and making contact under the guise of being a prospective buyer.
“On the day of the murders, the suspect arranged to meet the homeowner. Once inside the house, the suspect executed his robbery plan. The occupants resisted and during the altercation the suspect, armed with a firearm and a knife, fatally stabbed two victims who succumbed to their wounds on the scene.”
Police, the community policing forum and private security were swiftly alerted.
NPO Community Emergency Response Team said the deceased couple was in their 40s. An elderly woman and a teenage boy sustained minor injuries.
TimesLIVE
Woman held for 'intruder's' murder after mob killing
Convicted killer Luyanda Botha not guilty of 2014 attempted rape
Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos