Gauteng department of education says Thursday marks the last day for late online applications and that so far 32,587 late online applicants have been placed in grades 1 and 8.
According to education MEC Matome Chiloane, when the late application period began on December 11, about 1,500 out of 2,079 Gauteng schools were availed on the online admissions system for late applicants.
To further accommodate late applicants, the department established an additional number of satellite schools that provided more than 4,417 spaces in high-pressure areas where late applications were concentrated, said Chiloane.
“These satellite schools have provided critical relief for parents, having successfully accommodated more learners who might otherwise have been left without space. Satellite schools highlight the department’s strategic efforts to address capacity challenges and ensure every learner has access to quality education.
“Parents are also reminded that inner-grade applications [grades other than 1 and 8] must be done directly through schools and districts.”
Chiloane also emphasised that late applicants who applied online received immediate placement upon completing their application.
During the normal admission application from July 11 to August 14, the department placed 325,858 pupils, 157,406 for grade 1 and 168,452 for grade 8 with complete applications before the commencement of the late application period on December 11.
“We plead with parents to embrace satellite schools as they assist the department to alleviate pressure in some areas,” said MEC Chiloane.
Over 32,000 learners placed ahead of deadline – Chiloane
Satellite schools provide relief to high pressure areas
