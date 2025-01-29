Keep young mothers in school for their own sake

For the past five years, about 130,000 adolescent girls gave birth in SA each year – meaning one in every seven babies are born to teenagers. However, this challenge crosses SA’s borders. In east and southern Africa, a quarter of young women give birth before they’re 18, with the teen pregnancy rate at 92 per 1,000 girls, – twice the global average.
Moreover, six in 10 girls are not in school, and close to 80-million girls experience sexual violence before they turn 18. About 3,100 in the age group 15–24 acquire HIV every week.
Research shows one of the best ways to help adolescent moms build a life for them and their babies is to keep them in school. That is because when young moms finish school, they tend to have more job opportunities, and better health – for themselves and their children.
However, restrictive policies, stigma and discrimination, and financial hardships, can stop mothering pupils from going back to school. In fact, in sub-Saharan Africa, over 6-million pregnant and parenting girls are out of school – with many not going back after giving birth.
The AU declared 2024 the year of education in Africa, with the continent’s leaders vowing to make girls’ and women’s schooling a priority.
Adolescent moms – an often overlooked group – need specific support, say the signatories to an AU-backed set of recommendations, declared at the first AU Pan-African Conference on Girls and Women’s Education.
Such moms are two to five times more likely to die during labour than women in their 20s, may drop out of school and fall pregnant again soon, and can face mental health challenges. Their babies may also die at a young age or struggle with physical and cognitive development and have worse educational outcomes.
What can help fulfil adolescent moms’ right to education – and unlock their potential for a continent with a brighter future?
According to a 2022 Human Rights Watch report, at least 38 African countries have adopted laws or policies that ensure pregnant girls can stay in school, and go back after giving birth.
Knowing about these rights might be protective. For instance, in Zambia, young moms who knew about their country’s re-entry policy were almost 90% less likely to leave school because of teasing or bullying and said they felt less stigmatised when they came back after giving birth.
Having support from their school could influence how easy – or difficult – it is for adolescent mothers to return to school, studies show. Teachers can make or break this, especially with evidence from several countries showing they report being treated badly by teachers.
Malawi’s Zomba Programme, which paid tuition fees for school-going girls in the rural Zomba district in an effort to combat HIV, not only lowered HIV rates (by 64%) but also delayed early marriage and pregnancy and encouraged girls who dropped out of school to go back to their classes.
But schools alone can’t meet all the needs of adolescent mothers; other sectors need to provide support too.
Keep young mothers in school for their own sake
helping them stay in school can unlock their potential, help them break out of poverty and build healthier and better educated future generations
Image: Esa Alexander
Across several eastern and southern African countries, peer providers – other young moms from the same community – offer mental health and social support, such as for accessing cash grants and other ways to earn their own money.
Investing in girls’ education – also for those who’ve had a baby – and helping them stay in school can unlock their potential, help them break out of poverty and build healthier and better educated future generations. But for this to happen, harmful social and gender norms that infringe on these girls’ rights need to be broken down so they can be part of shaping their own future.
– Reporting by Shanice Kasura, Itumeleng Senetla, Chiedza Chinakwetu, Alice Armstrong and Jane Kelly
