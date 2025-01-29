Four Gauteng pupils were arrested on Tuesday at Kgatelopele Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Soweto, for disrupting lessons through violent behaviour.
The suspects, aged between 16 and 20, were found in possession of pangas, knives and a packet containing a substance that was suspected to be drugs. They allegedly threw stones at the police.
Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi explained: "The police were called to the school regarding a complaint about a group of approximately 20 boys carrying pangas, knives and knobkerries chasing other learners around the school and ordered the security to open the gate."
She said upon their arrival the group began throwing stones at the police and disrupting the learning programme.
SowetanLIVE
Four Soweto pupils arrested for violent behaviour at school
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Four Gauteng pupils were arrested on Tuesday at Kgatelopele Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Soweto, for disrupting lessons through violent behaviour.
The suspects, aged between 16 and 20, were found in possession of pangas, knives and a packet containing a substance that was suspected to be drugs. They allegedly threw stones at the police.
Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi explained: "The police were called to the school regarding a complaint about a group of approximately 20 boys carrying pangas, knives and knobkerries chasing other learners around the school and ordered the security to open the gate."
She said upon their arrival the group began throwing stones at the police and disrupting the learning programme.
SowetanLIVE
Suspect arrested in Midrand for 'distributing' child porn
Teacher accused of rape probed
Minister satisfied with effort of four matrics who were gang-raped
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos