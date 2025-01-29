News

Four Soweto pupils arrested for violent behaviour at school

29 January 2025 - 15:00
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The suspects, aged between 16 and 20, were found in possession of pangas, knives and a packet containing a substance that was suspected to be drugs. They allegedly threw stones at the police.
The suspects, aged between 16 and 20, were found in possession of pangas, knives and a packet containing a substance that was suspected to be drugs. They allegedly threw stones at the police.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Four Gauteng pupils were arrested on Tuesday at Kgatelopele Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Soweto, for disrupting lessons through violent behaviour.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 20, were found in possession of pangas, knives and a packet containing a substance that was suspected to be drugs. They allegedly threw stones at the police.

Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi explained: "The police were called to the school regarding a complaint about a group of approximately 20 boys carrying pangas, knives and knobkerries chasing other learners around the school and ordered the security to open the gate."

She said upon their arrival the group began throwing stones at the police and disrupting the learning programme.

SowetanLIVE

Suspect arrested in Midrand for 'distributing' child porn

Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect for possession, accessing, downloading and distribution of child pornography in Midrand on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Teacher accused of rape probed

The North West department of education says it is reviewing the file of a deputy principal with a 31-year service record after he was arrested for ...
News
1 month ago

Minister satisfied with effort of four matrics who were gang-raped

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says the four pupils who were gang-raped in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, in October were able to sit for their ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Nine SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation