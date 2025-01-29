News

'Economic sabotage': transport minister calls Natjoints to intervene after 51 Putco buses burnt

29 January 2025 - 10:30
Fifty-one Putco buses were torched in the Nkangala district of Mpumalanga on Monday night, police confirmed.
Fifty-one Putco buses were torched in the Nkangala district of Mpumalanga on Monday night, police confirmed.
Image: SAPS

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has labelled the burning of 51 Putco buses on Monday night as economic sabotage.

She said the bus industry plays a critical role in the mobility of the workforce.

Creecy and deputy minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa condemned the incident.

She has instructed her department to call an urgent meeting with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) to discuss the incident and develop an integrated response. 

The department fears the arson will have a disastrous effect on commuters in Mpumalanga, who rely on the bus operator to commute to as far as Gauteng daily.

“It is of utmost importance that the law enforcement agencies take every possible course of action to investigate Monday's incident and bring the perpetrators to book,” Creecy said.

Creecy and Hlengwa said the department will continue to support any efforts to prevent sabotage of the public transport system.

According to the department, Putco's bus fleet plays a key role in transporting about 200,000 commuters daily, with its biggest operation in Mpumalanga.

Police have arrested two suspects aged 29 and 37 in connection with the torching of the buses in the Nkangala district.

TimesLIVE

Two arrested for the burning of Putco buses

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the burning of 51 Putco buses in Mpumalanga, police have said.
News
4 hours ago

IN PICS | 47 Putco buses burnt at four depots across Mpumalanga

Two Putco employees were injured during an attack at four depots in Mpumalanga where a total of 47 buses were set alight on Monday.
News
1 day ago

'Putco bus burnings appear to have been well orchestrated': Police

Police said suspects wearing black clothes and balaclavas assaulted security guards and burnt buses at three depots in Kwamhlanga and Siyabuswa.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Nine SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation