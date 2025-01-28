News

WATCH LIVE | Woman appears in court on child pornography and money laundering charges

28 January 2025 - 10:00

Courtesy of SABC News.

The case against 25-year-old web designer, Tiona Megan Moodley continues at the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

She was arrested in connection with the seizure of child pornography videos and photos last week.

Moodley is believed to be the girlfriend of Wilken, who was arrested earlier this month after an estimated 10-million child pornography images and videos were found at his apartment in Midrand.

