News

WATCH | 47 Putco buses burnt at four depots across Mpumalanga

28 January 2025 - 07:50
The company says it is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in ongoing investigations. File photo.
The company says it is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in ongoing investigations. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Putco confirmed arson attacks at four of its depots across Mpumalanga on Monday evening. 

Company spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said initial reports indicated an unknown group of assailants ambushed and bound security at the Moloto depot before setting buses alight and opening fire inside the depot. 

"The violent attack resulted in two employees being injured. One was shot in the leg and the other was hit on the head with a chair," he said. 

He said the rampage spread throughout the night, with depots reporting buses set on fire.

In total, 47 buses were burned at the Moloto, Wolwekraal, Siyabushwa and Vaalbank depots. 

Xulu said despite the damage, Putco buses continue operating in the affected areas under heightened supervision.

"The company is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in the ongoing investigations." 

TimesLIVE 

22 passengers injured after Putco bus caught fire

Bus company Putco has confirmed that one of their busses caught fire along Moloto Road on Wednesday morning.
News
10 months ago

Numsa claims Putco is dumping human waste near depot where suspended workers assemble

Putco says it is untrue.
News
11 months ago

Lack of funds for diesel puts brakes on Putco bus service but commuters to be reimbursed for tickets

Putco commuters will be reimbursed for their weekly tickets as the bus service will not operate until funds from the Gauteng department of transport ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Nine SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation