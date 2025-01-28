WATCH | 47 Putco buses burnt at four depots across Mpumalanga

He said the rampage spread throughout the night, with depots reporting buses set on fire.
In total, 47 buses were burned at the Moloto, Wolwekraal, Siyabushwa and Vaalbank depots.
Xulu said despite the damage, Putco buses continue operating in the affected areas under heightened supervision.
"The company is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in the ongoing investigations."
