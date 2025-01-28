“Preliminary investigation by the police suggests that the two men are believed to be part of the group that recently escaped from lawful custody in Mozambique some weeks back. In instances like this, the SAPS collaborates with various stakeholders, both internal and external, including crime intelligence, the Hawks, Interpol, and the department of international relations and cooperation,” said Mdhluli
In 2023, Sowetan wrote about three Mpumalanga farmworkers who were kidnapped, smuggled into Mozambique through an illegal entry point, and allegedly subjected to beatings while the women were sexually assaulted.
In one of the videos the kidnappers recorded, victims are told to lie flat on the ground before being beaten several times on the buttocks with a stick, while the kidnappers shout at them to ask their families for money. Three people were alleged to be behind the incident and police later said Macuacua was one of them, released his picture and asked for help in apprehending him.
They also revealed that before the kidnapping, he had been arrested for multiple robberies and hijackings but had escaped from the Komatipoort police cells along with 12 other awaiting trialists.
One of the investigators confirmed to Sowetan that they have been looking for Macuacua for the past two years.
"We are now busy with the processing but I can tell that this man is the one wanted for housebreaking and robbery and car hijacking. He then escaped and went on to further commit other crimes which includes the rape of two truck drivers, robbing them and also kidnapping them.
"His last crime here is that he kidnapped three farm employees and allegedly raped the females in front of their male colleagues. So this is a very serious matter," he said.
Macuacua and his fellow countryman are expected in court soon.
SAPS nab man who escaped from Mozambican prison
Macuacua was wanted in SA for rape, robbery and jailbreak
