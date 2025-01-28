Relatives refuse to accommodate woman linked to child porn case

Relatives of Tiona Moodley, the second accused in the child pornography case, have refused to take her in.
This was revealed by her lawyer Adv Kriel Cronje in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday during her bail application.
“Both accused one [Moodley's boyfriend Darren Wilken] and two lived together in the rental property. The arrest of accused one turned into a media circus. The effect was that the landlord with immediate effect terminated the lease agreement.
“We then arranged that she will stay with family members but they became concerned due to various factors, but they cannot allow her to stay there if their address will be mentioned in court. We then arranged for a third family member,” Cronje said.
Moodley and Wilken are applying for bail.
More than 10-million images of child pornography were found in hard drives in their rented property in Midrand, Johannesburg. Money laundering was added to the charges after a sum of money was found on the property.
The case was postponed to February 3 for address verification and the director of the public prosecution to hand out a certificate confirming the schedule 5 offence.
