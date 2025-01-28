“And we await a full briefing on the details in relation to what happened in the DRC and that our government must do everything in its power to ensure the support and the safety of our soldiers in the DRC, of which this is the mission that our president is leading. And at the right time, the president will take the nation into confidence about what happened in the DRC,” he added.
SowetanLIVE
Motshekga to brief nation on the deaths of SA soldiers in Congo
ANC has extended its condolences to families of victims
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Minister of defence Angie Motshekga will on Wednesday brief the nation on the deaths of 13 SA soldiers who were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
“The ANC extends its condolences to the families of the soldiers who tragically lost their lives in service to peace and security on the continent,” said ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing held in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
His announcement followed a statement by the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) about the death of four more soldiers on Monday in Goma airport where the SA soldiers are based.
Mbalula urged the United Nations Security Council to take action, calling the attacks on peacekeepers a violation of sovereignty and international protocols.
Mbalula confirmed that regional leaders are engaging in discussions to secure a ceasefire, with the Troika set to meet before the weekend.
“And we await a full briefing on the details in relation to what happened in the DRC and that our government must do everything in its power to ensure the support and the safety of our soldiers in the DRC, of which this is the mission that our president is leading. And at the right time, the president will take the nation into confidence about what happened in the DRC,” he added.
Several political parties including the DA, EFF, MK Party, and ATM, have called for peace and the withdrawal of SANDF troops from the DRC to ensure the safety and well-being of SA soldiers. They also called President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on the war.
They emphasise the need for a reassessment of the deployment to prevent further loss of life and to promote stability in the region.
The latest casualties emanated from an exchange of mortar bombs between the FARDC, Congolese Defence Force and the M23 rebel militia on Monday near Goma Airport where three SA soldiers were caught in the crossfire and killed.
“The M23 rebels launched mortar bombs in the direction of Goma airport, which landed in the SANDF base. Furthermore, the SANDF is also saddened to announce that one of our members who was injured during the battle with M23 rebels over the past three days later succumbed to injuries. The rest of the injured members continue to receive medical attention at the Level 3 Hospital in Goma,” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini in a statement on Tuesday morning.
“Our troops continue to operate with resolve, courage and discipline in pursuit of peace and stability in the region,” said Dlamini.
SowetanLIVE
