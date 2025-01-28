The report shows that Ipid is currently managing 19,055 active cases, consisting of 5,136 new cases and 13,919 backlog cases.
Ipid grappling with a huge case backlog
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is grappling with a growing case backlog and carried over 13,919 cases into the 2023/2024 financial year.
Despite efforts to address the issue, including recruiting retired detectives and creating contract positions, the backlog has risen by 1,205 cases compared to the previous financial year, the police watchdog's 2023/2024 annual report has revealed.
