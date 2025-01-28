News

IN PICS | 47 Putco buses burnt at four depots across Mpumalanga

28 January 2025 - 07:50
Some of the Putco buses which burnt overnight at the Moloto depot in Mpumalanga.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Two Putco employees were injured during an attack at four depots in Mpumalanga where a total of 47 buses were set alight on Monday.

The affected depots include Moloto, Wolwekraal, Siyabuswa and Vaalbank. Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the incidents involved an unknown number of assailants. “They accessed the depot and started setting buses alight.

We understand that this was done through petrol-bombing,” Xulu said. One employee sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, while another was struck on the head with a chair, said Xulu. Putco said operations will continue. Xulu said the company was working with law enforcement agencies. 

A fire broke out at the Moloto depot in Mpumalanga destroying a number of Putco buses.
Image: Antonio Muchave
A fire broke out at the Moloto depot in Mpumalanga destroying a number of Putco buses.
Image: Antonio Muchave
A fire broke out at the Moloto depot in Mpumalanga destroying a number of Putco buses.
Image: Antonio Muchave
More than 47 Putco buses were destroyed in a fire on Monday night at the Moloto depot in Mpumalanga.
Image: Antonio Muchave
More than 47 buses were destroyed in a fire at the Moloto depot in Mpumalanga on Monday night.
Image: Antonio Muchave
A fire broke out at the Moloto depot in Mpumalanga destroying a number of Putco buses.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Some of the buses that were gutted by a fire on Monday night in Mpumalanga.
Image: Antonio Muchave

