Two Putco employees were injured during an attack at four depots in Mpumalanga where a total of 47 buses were set alight on Monday.
The affected depots include Moloto, Wolwekraal, Siyabuswa and Vaalbank. Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the incidents involved an unknown number of assailants. “They accessed the depot and started setting buses alight.
We understand that this was done through petrol-bombing,” Xulu said. One employee sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, while another was struck on the head with a chair, said Xulu. Putco said operations will continue. Xulu said the company was working with law enforcement agencies.
IN PICS | 47 Putco buses burnt at four depots across Mpumalanga
Image: Antonio Muchave
