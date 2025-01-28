The SA Weather Service (SAWS) was targeted by cybercriminals twice in two days.
It confirmed its information and communication technology (ICT) systems went down on Sunday night after "a security breach by criminal elements".
"Aspects of critical services, including aviation and marine, have been interrupted."
An initial attempt on Saturday night had failed, the entity said.
The SAWS said it is in the process of reporting the criminal act to relevant authorities.
Its ICT service providers have been on site since the attack. They are investigating the breach and exploring interim and long-term ways to restore the collapsed systems and services.
The SAWS email system and website, which is the hub of weather information being disseminated, have been affected by the hack. The public is advised to refer to the service's social media platforms for weather information.
TimesLIVE
Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached
Image: 123RF/dolgachov
