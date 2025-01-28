News

Four more soldiers die in DRC mission

28 January 2025 - 13:20
Koena Mashale Journalist
The are reports of casualties and injuries among SA troops deployed in DRC. File photo
Image: REUTERS/DJAFFAR AL KATANTY

Four more SA soldiers have died in the Democratic Republic of Congo bringing the toll to 13 in the past four days.

The latest casualties emanated from an exchange of mortar bombs between the FARDC, Congolese Defence Force and the M23 rebel militia on Monday near Goma Airport where the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) base is. The three soldiers were caught in the crossfire. 

“The M23 rebels launched mortar bombs in the direction of Goma Airport, which landed in the SANDF base. Furthermore, the SANDF is also saddened to announce that one of our members who was injured during the battle with M23 rebels over the past three days later succumbed to injuries. The rest of the injured members continue to receive medical attention at the Level 3 Hospital in Goma,” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini in a statement on Tuesday morning.

His department also rejects the video circulating on social media showing soldiers waving a flag – a claim of surrender that the department has refuted.

“The footage in question depicts a white flag raised, which is an outcome of discussions between the opposing fighting forces to agree on a truce to allow M23 to recover their dead and injured in the vicinity of our base. This will also open the route for our troops to access medical facilities,” he said.

Dlamini said this is a common practice in any war, adding that the SANDF remains fully committed to its peacekeeping responsibilities under the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sadc Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. 

“Our troops continue to operate with resolve, courage and discipline in pursuit of peace and stability in the region,” said Dlamini

SowetanLIVE

