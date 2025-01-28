His department also rejects the video circulating on social media showing soldiers waving a flag – a claim of surrender that the department has refuted.
“The footage in question depicts a white flag raised, which is an outcome of discussions between the opposing fighting forces to agree on a truce to allow M23 to recover their dead and injured in the vicinity of our base. This will also open the route for our troops to access medical facilities,” he said.
Dlamini said this is a common practice in any war, adding that the SANDF remains fully committed to its peacekeeping responsibilities under the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sadc Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
“Our troops continue to operate with resolve, courage and discipline in pursuit of peace and stability in the region,” said Dlamini
SowetanLIVE
Four more soldiers die in DRC mission
Image: REUTERS/DJAFFAR AL KATANTY
Four more SA soldiers have died in the Democratic Republic of Congo bringing the toll to 13 in the past four days.
The latest casualties emanated from an exchange of mortar bombs between the FARDC, Congolese Defence Force and the M23 rebel militia on Monday near Goma Airport where the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) base is. The three soldiers were caught in the crossfire.
“The M23 rebels launched mortar bombs in the direction of Goma Airport, which landed in the SANDF base. Furthermore, the SANDF is also saddened to announce that one of our members who was injured during the battle with M23 rebels over the past three days later succumbed to injuries. The rest of the injured members continue to receive medical attention at the Level 3 Hospital in Goma,” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini in a statement on Tuesday morning.
His department also rejects the video circulating on social media showing soldiers waving a flag – a claim of surrender that the department has refuted.
“The footage in question depicts a white flag raised, which is an outcome of discussions between the opposing fighting forces to agree on a truce to allow M23 to recover their dead and injured in the vicinity of our base. This will also open the route for our troops to access medical facilities,” he said.
Dlamini said this is a common practice in any war, adding that the SANDF remains fully committed to its peacekeeping responsibilities under the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sadc Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
“Our troops continue to operate with resolve, courage and discipline in pursuit of peace and stability in the region,” said Dlamini
SowetanLIVE
'SANDF no longer at its full might'
Family of soldier killed in Congo left devastated
Defence committee wants full report after deaths of nine soldiers in DRC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos