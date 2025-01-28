Fans come to rescue of down-on-luck actress Brenda Ngxoli

Supporters of Eastern Cape actress Brenda Ngxoli came together to rescue her from financial distress after a heartbreaking video of her arguing with a female family member went viral on social media.

Ngxoli, who became popular after she bagged a role in the TV series, Home Affairs, and has been in the industry for more than two decades, posted a video on her social media about alleged mistreatment she was facing at home.

The video shows an exchange of words between her and a female family member.

Within hours of the post going viral on social media, popular Eastern Cape content creator Mandisi Tshingana launched a crowdfunding initiative for the star.

This was apparently because Ngxoli had also fallen on tough financial times.

Tshingana contacted Ngxoli’s admirers through his social media platforms to gather donations for her, and within four hours had raised R50,000, while others offered her accommodation and MC bookings.

Tshingana said Ngxoli’s situation had disturbed him and he hoped she would be able to buy a house of her own.

“The crowdfunding was to get her a house but I saw many people were also helping to get her gigs.

“Her situation really broke my heart because that is her [family] and the people who were making funny comments on social media were just cruel.

“My Facebook friends and I normally give a helping hand to those who seek help, and we usually hide their identity, but in Brenda’s situation we did not because she had already come out to the public.

“People donated large amounts — one guy donated R1,000. People really came out for Brenda.”

Tshingana has also called on the government to help people in the arts.

“I think the government is not doing enough for arts and culture, hence we find a lot of artists struggling later in life.

“The government should provide financial assistance programmes for artists, something similar to UIF.

“It should include emergency funds to cover artists’ living expenses. It should also look into tax incentives.”

An emotional Ngxoli said she had not intended to expose her situation in quite the way she did, but she did it for her child’s safety.

“I felt the need to do it because I want my child to know what happened in case I die, and it is the reality I am facing.

“I do not want to use my fame to tarnish people’s names but at that moment I had to do it.”

She said she had been forced to live in a shack with her child, as she was not working.

When she left home to do The Queen, she wanted to ensure her family was secure as she was concerned about her mother.

When she returned, she thought things would have improved.

Ngxoli emphasised that the root of her problems at home was a lack of money.

“All the time I was in public, I was hiding pain,” she said.

She expressed her gratitude to those who had stepped in to help.

“It is a humbling experience to know that actually people love me”.

Attempts to get the contact number of the family member were unsuccessful.

