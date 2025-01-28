'Expropriation Bill won't transform property relations'

The signing of the Expropriation Bill by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week has created a big debate that will likely test the strength of the government of national unity. However, another talking point has been the bill's threat to private land ownership.
Sowetan spoke to Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, a revered lawyer and legal scholar, to explain what the Bill entails.
Sowetan: What does the Expropriation Bill mean in simple terms?
Ngcukaitobi: The Bill is a law that gives the power to the state to acquire property without the consent of the owner, subject to paying them appropriate compensation. The government is not going to compensate you for the amount you put. It will work on the value of the land according to market standards.
Sowetan: How big of a deal is this?
Ngcukaitobi: This is a symbolic Bill. It's not a substantive Bill. The politicians, particularly coming from the ANC, have been misleading the public in claiming that this Bill will transform property relations. This Bill will not transform property relations. This is a Bill they should have passed since 2022, according to their own resolutions, which is a land redistribution Bill, which they have not passed. And they have not explained to the public why it has not been passed.
Sowetan: How will the Bill work in practice?
Ngcukaitobi: The way expropriation works is that you first get a notice that the government wants to take your house and why they want it. They cannot take your house arbitrarily. You can then go to court and the judges will decide whether you should give up the land and if you should, for how much.
Sowetan: Will the Bill benefit the public in anyway?
Ngcukaitobi: The Bill is not designed to benefit the public. It is to empower government to acquire the land for itself. The only benefit may be an indirect one. If the state builds a school or a hospital on the land it acquired, the public will benefit.
Sowetan: What does the Bill mean for landowners?
Ngcukaitobi: It only affects you if your specific land is identified for expropriation. If it is identified for expropriation, you still don't lose it until you've gone to court and the judges decides whether you should or should not lose it. Every case will be tested in court before it can be finalised.
Sowetan: What do you make of the DA's plan to challenge the Bill in court?
Ngcukaitobi: Well, I don't think the DA has any basis to challenge the Bill in court, and I hope that they lose.
