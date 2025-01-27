A Gauteng woman was arrested and charged with murder after a man who had broken into her home was beaten and killed in a mob justice attack.
Elda Tembe, 32, had allegedly woken up to find a man in her Lawley house. She called for help and her neighbours responded and assaulted the intruder.
Tembe is the only one who has been arrested after a witness pointed her out as one of the people who beat the man.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo confirmed Tembe's arrest.
“The suspect was charged for murder after witness statements were obtained pointing to her as one of the people who assaulted the deceased to death.”
Tembe is currently detained and is expected in court on March 3 for a bail application.
According to the family spokesperson, who asked to remain anonymous, Tembe was asleep on January 16 when she was woken by the sound of a cat scratching on the door. When she got up and went to the dining room, she found herself standing in front of an intruder that was carrying a knife and two cellphones. .
“He [the intruder] had entered through the children’s window where he took their phones and I think he was now going after the TV when my sister screamed for help.”
Tembe’s husband was woken up by his wife’s scream and rushed to the dining room where he held the man as his wife called for help.
Woman held for 'intruder's' murder after mob killing
Man caught in house beaten to death by mob
Image: 123RF/Sergeychayko
A Gauteng woman was arrested and charged with murder after a man who had broken into her home was beaten and killed in a mob justice attack.
Elda Tembe, 32, had allegedly woken up to find a man in her Lawley house. She called for help and her neighbours responded and assaulted the intruder.
Tembe is the only one who has been arrested after a witness pointed her out as one of the people who beat the man.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo confirmed Tembe's arrest.
“The suspect was charged for murder after witness statements were obtained pointing to her as one of the people who assaulted the deceased to death.”
Tembe is currently detained and is expected in court on March 3 for a bail application.
According to the family spokesperson, who asked to remain anonymous, Tembe was asleep on January 16 when she was woken by the sound of a cat scratching on the door. When she got up and went to the dining room, she found herself standing in front of an intruder that was carrying a knife and two cellphones. .
“He [the intruder] had entered through the children’s window where he took their phones and I think he was now going after the TV when my sister screamed for help.”
Tembe’s husband was woken up by his wife’s scream and rushed to the dining room where he held the man as his wife called for help.
“The community came inside and dragged him to the streets and began beating him. My sister was just standing there shocked at what could have happened had she not woken up.”
Police were called, but the man was dead. Tembe was arrested a few hours later.
When Sowetan spoke to community leader Nkosinathi Gumede, he portrayed the dead man as a problematic individual in their community.
Gumede also mentioned that Tembe did not raise a hand to the intruder.
“We have a problem of house breakings in our community and when the community finally found who was behind it, they were angry. We lose our belongings without knowing who broke into our homes, now an innocent member is arrested for something she didn’t do. Our justice system is messed up,” he said.
Tembe’s family says they are worried about how their sister will survive this. They also said her nine-year-old child has stopped sleeping in her room since the man entered the house through their window.
“My sister’s children are traumatised and as a family we are left defeated as to who this law protects; the victim or the criminal.”
SowetanLIVE
Pensioners arrested for murder of 80-year-old man both die in detention
Family says pensioners who 'killed' man a danger to society
‘Meyiwa hit shooter with chair to stop him taking something Kelly pointed out’: Ntanzi’s second confession
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos