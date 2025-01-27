News

Web designer in dock on production of child porn charges

27 January 2025 - 13:25
Web designer Tiona Moodley clutches a Bible in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

Web designer Tiona Megan Moodley brought a Bible to court on Monday for her first appearance in connection with the seizure of child pornography videos and photos.

The case was rolled over at the Randburg magistrate's court until Tuesday when Moodley, 25, is expected to join her co-accused Darren Wilken, 35, in a possible bail application.

The court heard that the investigating officer couldn't verify Moodley’s residential address by Monday as he was denied access to the premises where she resides.

Moodley is believed to be the girlfriend of Wilken, who was arrested earlier this month after an estimated 10-million child pornography images and videos were found at his apartment in Midrand.

The court heard on Monday that Moodley has no previous convictions or pending cases against her. Her attorney, Rita Moodley, requested she be held at the Midrand police station holding cells as she is an asthma sufferer and her parents could bring her inhaler to her there.

Moodley is facing charges of manufacturing, selling and producing child pornography and money laundering.

Former estate agent Wilken is facing multiple counts of possession, creation and distribution of child pornography.

TimesLIVE

