Soshanguve couple's sentencing postponed due to husband being sick

The Pretoria high court had to postpone the sentencing of the Soshanguve couple that killed a man and used his body to claim R500,000 from insurance because the husband said he was ill.
Lerato and Sibusiso Mahlangu appeared before judge Mokhine Mosopa on Monday ahead of the sentencing after they were found guilty of murder in November. However, the matter was postponed after Mahlangu's lawyer Nthabiseng Serabele told the court that Mahlangu was not feeling well.
Mosopa postponed the matter to Tuesday.
Mahlangu appeared restless, playing with his hands and tapping his leg while Lerato appeared to be looking at the judge with a blank look on her face.
In November, the couple was found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and fraud for the murder of Lerato’s former partner Sibusiso Sithebe whom she shared a child with. His charred body was found in the couple's house.
SowetanLIVE
