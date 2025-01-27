News

Soshanguve couple's sentencing postponed due to husband being sick

27 January 2025 - 14:03
Lerato Mahlangu and her husband Sibusiso Mahlangu appear in the Soshanguve magistrate’s court. File photo.
Lerato Mahlangu and her husband Sibusiso Mahlangu appear in the Soshanguve magistrate’s court. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Pretoria high court had to postpone the sentencing of the Soshanguve couple that killed a man and used his body to claim R500,000 from insurance because the husband said he was ill.

Lerato and Sibusiso Mahlangu appeared before judge Mokhine Mosopa on Monday ahead of the sentencing after they were found guilty of murder in November. However, the matter was postponed after Mahlangu's lawyer Nthabiseng Serabele told the court that Mahlangu was not feeling well.

Mosopa postponed the matter to Tuesday.

Mahlangu appeared restless, playing with his hands and tapping his leg while Lerato appeared to be looking at the judge with a blank look on her face. 

In November, the couple was found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and fraud for the murder of Lerato’s former partner Sibusiso Sithebe whom she shared a child with. His charred body was found in the couple's house.

Soshanguve couple that killed ex-wife's boyfriend to be sentenced

The Pretoria high court is expected to hand down a sentence to a Soshanguve couple that killed a man, passed off his body as the husband's and used ...
News
8 hours ago

Confession sinks couple for murder of wife's ex-lover

A confession statement that a Soshanguve man made to the police and later denied in court finally sunk him – leading to him and his wife being ...
News
2 months ago

Soshanguve couple found guilty of killing wife's ex-lover

A Soshanguve couple has been found guilty of murdering the wife's ex-boyfriend, burning his body and later claiming more than half a million from ...
News
2 months ago

Judgment day for couple accused for the murder of wife's ex

Today is D-Day for a Soshanguve couple at the centre of a murder plot that saw a man being killed, burnt to death and his body passed off as the ...
News
2 months ago

