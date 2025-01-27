The Pretoria high court is expected to hand down a sentence to a Soshanguve couple that killed a man, passed off his body as the husband's and used it to claim more than R500,000 insurance.
In November, Lerato and Sibusiso Mahlangu were found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and fraud for the murder of Lerato’s former partner Sibusiso Sithebe whom she shared a child with.
In January 2022, the two lured Sithebe to their matrimonial home in Soshanguve where he was murdered and burnt.
They then took Sibusiso's ring and put it on Sithebe's finger.
The couple later used Sithebe's body to get life insurance under the pretence that it was Sibusiso who had died and cashed out half a million.
Sibusiso then fled to Mpumalanga where he met a woman and started a relationship with him. She then lent him car then reported it missing to the police when he did not return with it.
It was while he was driving that car that police stopped him because it had been reported stolen. During his interactions with police, it was discovered that he was in fact “dead”.
He later confessed to the murder and Lerato was arrested.
Soshanguve couple that killed ex-wife's boyfriend to be sentenced
Image: Antonio Muchave
