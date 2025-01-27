A neighbour who asked not to be named said they were in court because all they want is the truth regarding Kutlwano's whereabouts.
She is evil and we don't know her to be like that – neighbour of mom accused of selling son
Image: Antonio Muchave
“This woman is evil and we don't know her to be like that.”
This is what Keneiwe Portia Shalaba 's neighbour said about her when she appeared in court this morning in connection to allegations that she sold her two-year-old baby boy.
She is alleged to have sold little Kutlwano Shalaba to unknown people in November last year.
The neighbour said she hoped Kutlwano was still alive.
“It has been weeks now since he went missing, this woman is evil and we don't know her to be like that. She must just tell us where the child is. I came here [court] because I am extremely concerned,” she said.
Dressed in a yellow summer dress, Shalaba, 32, spent less than 10 minutes in the dock before her case was postponed to February 3 for possible bail application.
The courtroom where Shalaba was appearing was packed with a group of community safety members from the Vaal as well as her neighbours.
A neighbour who asked not to be named said they were in court because all they want is the truth regarding Kutlwano's whereabouts.
“We are just here to hear where the child is. He grew up right before our eyes and not knowing what had happened to him is heartbreaking.”
Shalaba faces charges of human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to the police.
Before Kulwano went missing, Shabala had told her landlord and neighbours that she was going to Durban to buy clothes to sell.
However, when she came back she claimed her son was taken from her by three people in a silver VW Polo.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shalaba reported Kutlwano missing on November 13, claiming that he had been kidnapped by unknown men.
NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said at the time that police investigations uncovered that the kidnapping claim was false and that Shalaba later confessed to fabricating her story.
