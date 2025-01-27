Minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga said in a response in parliament earlier this month: "The SA National Defence Force's reduced requirement for the deployment in the DRC, aptly referred to as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), is R2.3-billion opposed to a full requirement of R4.2-billion.
"Although funds must, out of necessity, be prioritised in accordance with the dynamics of the operational situation in the theatre (the DRC), utilisation is influenced by the stipulated requirement."
Motshekga said R828m was for human resources, R387m for rations and fuel, and R665m for helicopter charters.
Defence analyst Darren Olivier of African Defence Review highlighted the consequences of long-term underfunding.
“Persistent underfunding and poor leadership of the SANDF over the past few decades have severely depleted its capabilities, especially in terms of being able to provide airlift, combat aircraft, heavier armour, and many other force multiplying elements."
'SANDF no longer at its full might'
“The risks revolve around a declining budget as a percentage of GDP amid growing SANDF domestic and foreign deployments. For example, the SANDF currently has a very limited number of operational helicopters, including Rooivalk attack helicopters, due to significant maintenance issues and budget constraints..."
This is how joint standing committee on defence spokesperson Malatswa Molepo described risk factors facing soldiers deployed to the DRC.
Molepo said: "This means helicopter capabilities are severely restricted and often considered inadequate for many missions. The Rooivalk helicopter was instrumental in the 2013 fight against the M23 in the DRC but is not currently available for deployment. This, according to the committee, is a risk factor for SANDF members deployed in hostile environments such as the DRC."
He said the committee had raised concerns regarding the serviceability of Prime Mission Equipment and readiness of the mission for deployment.
“The capacitation of our soldiers is a primary obligation that the SANDF must ensure. This is one area of oversight the committee aims to enhance in the seventh parliament to ensure SANDF has adequate equipment to respond to any eventuality."
There have been concerns raised regarding the SANDF's funding.
Nine SANDF members died in DRC at the weekend. This as the M23 rebels allegedly gained considerable advances in the region, placing SA soldiers’ resources under strain. Video: @sinazokos4406
