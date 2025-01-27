NGO partners with education to tackle violence in schools

With the third week of school under way, a local NGO has signed a memorandum of understanding with the department of education in Gauteng to address the scourge of violence in schools.
SA Guiding Light Foundation says it will be working with 75 schools in the province, which includes Primrose Primary School, Thembisa High School and Phomolong Secondary School. The foundation said the secondary schools will introduce basic law as part of the curriculum. Its director, Gugulethu Skosana, explains how the project started.
Sowetan: What inspired the SA Guiding Light Foundation to collaborate with Gauteng education in introducing basic law into the secondary schools curriculum?
Skosana: We identified an opportunity to benefit both learners and teachers by introducing law in secondary schools. This initiative aims to minimise the rising cases of learners attacking teachers. We were also inspired by the courage and resilience of (Primrose Primary School) principal Noko Selepe who m survived being shot by a primary school learner. This incident highlighted the urgent need for education and awareness about the consequences of violent behaviour. As an NPO, we collaborated with the department of education, specifically the school safety department, which received our proposal.
Sowetan: Do you believe teaching basic law will help prevent violent incidents?
Skosana: Yes, we believe that teaching basic law will help prevent violent incidents. Our research revealed that most secondary school learners lack knowledge of the law and its consequences. It showed that only one in 20 learners understood the consequences of their actions. By educating them, we can show that everyone is equal and that the law will take its course regardless of one's status. This project is a crucial step in addressing violence in schools because by educating learners about the consequences of violating teachers' rights, we can prevent violent incidents.
Sowetan: Is there a long-term plan to expand this programme to other provinces?
Skosana: Currently, our focus is on working with affected schools in Gauteng. However, our ultimate goal is to expand the project nationally, preventing violent incidents before they occur.
Sowetan: When would you like the project to start? Is there a timeline?
Skosana: According to our memorandum of understanding with the department of education, the project is set to commence in February, once learners and teachers are settled. We will work closely with school principals to ensure the project does not disrupt the teaching and learning process.
SowetanLIVE
NGO partners with education to tackle violence in schools
Image: SUPPLIED
With the third week of school under way, a local NGO has signed a memorandum of understanding with the department of education in Gauteng to address the scourge of violence in schools.
SA Guiding Light Foundation says it will be working with 75 schools in the province, which includes Primrose Primary School, Thembisa High School and Phomolong Secondary School. The foundation said the secondary schools will introduce basic law as part of the curriculum. Its director, Gugulethu Skosana, explains how the project started.
Sowetan: What inspired the SA Guiding Light Foundation to collaborate with Gauteng education in introducing basic law into the secondary schools curriculum?
Skosana: We identified an opportunity to benefit both learners and teachers by introducing law in secondary schools. This initiative aims to minimise the rising cases of learners attacking teachers. We were also inspired by the courage and resilience of (Primrose Primary School) principal Noko Selepe who m survived being shot by a primary school learner. This incident highlighted the urgent need for education and awareness about the consequences of violent behaviour. As an NPO, we collaborated with the department of education, specifically the school safety department, which received our proposal.
Sowetan: Do you believe teaching basic law will help prevent violent incidents?
Skosana: Yes, we believe that teaching basic law will help prevent violent incidents. Our research revealed that most secondary school learners lack knowledge of the law and its consequences. It showed that only one in 20 learners understood the consequences of their actions. By educating them, we can show that everyone is equal and that the law will take its course regardless of one's status. This project is a crucial step in addressing violence in schools because by educating learners about the consequences of violating teachers' rights, we can prevent violent incidents.
Sowetan: Is there a long-term plan to expand this programme to other provinces?
Skosana: Currently, our focus is on working with affected schools in Gauteng. However, our ultimate goal is to expand the project nationally, preventing violent incidents before they occur.
Sowetan: When would you like the project to start? Is there a timeline?
Skosana: According to our memorandum of understanding with the department of education, the project is set to commence in February, once learners and teachers are settled. We will work closely with school principals to ensure the project does not disrupt the teaching and learning process.
SowetanLIVE
Principal killed by gunmen outside his school in Cape Town
‘We’re doing our best to place children’
St Mary’s School Waverley introduces no cellphone policy during school hours
A third of SA’s children do not finish school, DGMT survey finds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos