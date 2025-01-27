“Preliminary investigation by the police suggests that the two men are believed to be part of the group that recently escaped from lawful custody in Mozambique some weeks back. In instances like this, the SAPS collaborates with various stakeholders, both internal and external, including crime intelligence, the Hawks Interpol, and the department of international relations and cooperation,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli.
“The SAPS members and other role players such as the department of home affairs were brought on board hence after validations were made, the two were charged for contravention of the Immigration Act of SA.
“Further details regarding this case will be communicated in due course meanwhile the investigation continues,” Mdhuli said.
The two suspects were expected to appear in court soon.
SowetanLIVE
Inmates who escaped from Moz prison arrested in Mpumalanga
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Mpumalanga police have arrested two men believed to be part of a group of inmates who escaped from a Mozambican a prison a few weeks ago.
The men, whose identities have not yet been revealed, were arrested on Sunday night in Malelane after they were found to be from Mozambique but did not have proper documents to be in SA.
“Preliminary investigation by the police suggests that the two men are believed to be part of the group that recently escaped from lawful custody in Mozambique some weeks back. In instances like this, the SAPS collaborates with various stakeholders, both internal and external, including crime intelligence, the Hawks Interpol, and the department of international relations and cooperation,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli.
“The SAPS members and other role players such as the department of home affairs were brought on board hence after validations were made, the two were charged for contravention of the Immigration Act of SA.
“Further details regarding this case will be communicated in due course meanwhile the investigation continues,” Mdhuli said.
The two suspects were expected to appear in court soon.
SowetanLIVE
Man rescued after 100 days as a hostage, 3 more suspects due in court
Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane returns to Mozambique
Mozambique's Chapo sworn in as president after disputed election
Oshoek border post closed after an accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos