News

Inmates who escaped from Moz prison arrested in Mpumalanga

By Sowetan Reporter - 27 January 2025 - 12:55
The men, whose identities have not yet been revealed, were arrested on Sunday night in Malelane after they were found to be from Mozambique but did not have proper documents to be in SA.
The men, whose identities have not yet been revealed, were arrested on Sunday night in Malelane after they were found to be from Mozambique but did not have proper documents to be in SA.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Mpumalanga police have arrested two men believed to be part of a group of inmates who escaped from a Mozambican a prison a few weeks ago.

The men, whose identities have not yet been revealed, were arrested on Sunday night in Malelane after they were found to be from Mozambique but did not have proper documents to be in SA.

Preliminary investigation by the police suggests that the two men are believed to be part of the group that recently escaped from lawful custody in Mozambique some weeks back.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli

“Preliminary investigation by the police suggests that the two men are believed to be part of the group that recently escaped from lawful custody in Mozambique some weeks back. In instances like this, the SAPS collaborates with various stakeholders, both internal and external, including crime intelligence, the Hawks Interpol, and the department of international relations and cooperation,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli.

“The SAPS members and other role players such as the department of home affairs were brought on board hence after validations were made, the two were charged for contravention of the Immigration Act of SA.

“Further details regarding this case will be communicated in due course meanwhile the investigation continues,” Mdhuli said.

The two suspects were expected to appear in court soon.

SowetanLIVE

Man rescued after 100 days as a hostage, 3 more suspects due in court

Police make breakthrough in kidnap for ransom case with suspects traced in three provinces
News
7 hours ago

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane returns to Mozambique

Mozambique opposition leader Venancio Mondlane returned home on Thursday, after fleeing in the days following a hotly contested October election that ...
News
2 weeks ago

Mozambique's Chapo sworn in as president after disputed election

Daniel Chapo of Mozambique's long-governing Frelimo party was sworn in as president on Wednesday at a sparsely attended ceremony after months of ...
News
1 week ago

Oshoek border post closed after an accident

Oshoek border post in Mpumalanga may be closed for a month after a 32-tonne coal truck experienced brake failure and smashed into 15 vehicles, ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Nine SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation