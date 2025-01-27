For 32-year-old Mozambican national *Juan, the business is so lucrative that he no longer goes underground, but rather recruits those who want to, gives them supplies and when they emerge they share their loot with him.
Illegal miners give details about life of cash and fear
'I built my family a house from scratch'
From witnessing underground robberies so violent they could turn to murder in an instant, to constantly having to run from the police, some illegal miners have decided to overlook all that and take a chance in the belly of the earth to make a quick buck.
Eighty-nine illegal miners have died since August at the Stilfontein in North West, with two having died in the past few days. Despite the dangers of illegal mining, however, the lure of money constantly sees many going underground.
One of those is Xolani*, who says he managed to build his family a house and renovate his father's property with his first payment from illegal mining.
He said he ventured into illegal mining in 2023 at Stilfontein after losing his job as a merchandiser.
“I spent about six months digging and refining gold,” said Xolani, 38, who is originally from the Eastern Cape.
During that time he met a person who linked him with a middleman from Khuma township, who sold gold-bearing material on the black market in Johannesburg on behalf of illegal miners.
“Within a few days he came back and gave me R80,000 hard cash,” he said. “I built my family a house from scratch. I then renovated my father's place. The money lasted for a couple of months and I had to go back.”
On his return, Xolani operated at the Buffelsfontein mine where he was underground for three months and emerged with gold material worth R20,000.
For 32-year-old Mozambican national *Juan, the business is so lucrative that he no longer goes underground, but rather recruits those who want to, gives them supplies and when they emerge they share their loot with him.
As a result, he makes about R200,000 a month.
Juan used to be an illegal miner, but says he is now scared of going down there.
“It's bad. People are dying. If you get a lot of gold you get robbed and may even be killed,” he said.
Juan came to SA in 2023 to work on the farms. After being retrenched he was at a tavern where some men recruited him into illegal mining, he said.
He said he went with them to an abandoned mine in Barberton, Mpumalanga, where after working for a week, he emerged with gold worth R16,000.
From that money, he gave half to a man who had provided him with food as well as a cellphone when he went underground.
“I remained with R8,000 and sent some money back home through M-Pesa,” said Juan.
After a while, Juan said he went back to the mine, but when he emerged two weeks later he was arrested.
“After a few court appearances, I was deported back to Mozambique, but I came back the same day. I went to Pilgrim's Rest and then that's where I was arrested again, but there I managed to pay bail as I had money hidden in my shack.
“As we speak, I'm on bail and I don't want to involve myself in illegal mining again.”
Juan is now operating as a recruiter and supplies provider.
“We share 50/50 when they come up with the gold they mined.”
With about 20 people that he manages, he said he bought himself two vehicles — a BMW and an SUV — a town house in Hazyview and another house in Mozambique. He also bought a shack in Pilgrim's Rest not far from the abandoned shafts.
He said he bought the cars cash from other people.
Last week police revealed that an illegal Stilfontein miner and alleged ringleader in James Neo Tshoaeli — infamously known as Tiger — had escaped from police custody after being rescued with other minesr.
National police spokesperson f Brig Athlenda Mathe said there were no developments in the case so far.
*Not their real names.
