“He maintains SAPS Ladysmith's surroundings, consistently ranked as KZN's cleanest police station,” said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
The national excellence awards boasted more than 40 award categories including among others; Vispol Team of the Year, Operational Member of the Year, Detective Service Member of the Year, family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) Investigator of the Year, Forensic Services Team of the Year, Woman of the Year, CPF of the Year, Station of the Year and laurette award (overall audience winner).
SowetanLIVE
Groundsman wins car, cash for maintaining police station
Image: Supplied
A 46-year-old man employed by the SAPS as a groundsman will own a car for the first time after winning a brand new Toyota Starlet Cross and R20,000 cash for always keeping Ladysmith police stations' surroundings clean and well-maintained.
NS Dubazane, who works for SAPS Ladysmith, was one of the winners at this year's 10th SAPS National Excellence Awards.
He was voted this year’s Laureate award winner and also crowned overall winner in the Admin Employee of the Year level 2-4 category.
“He maintains SAPS Ladysmith's surroundings, consistently ranked as KZN's cleanest police station,” said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
The national excellence awards boasted more than 40 award categories including among others; Vispol Team of the Year, Operational Member of the Year, Detective Service Member of the Year, family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) Investigator of the Year, Forensic Services Team of the Year, Woman of the Year, CPF of the Year, Station of the Year and laurette award (overall audience winner).
SowetanLIVE
Rural schoolgirl wins car, bursary as Mpumalanga's top matriculant
Mpumalanga's best performing pupil showered with gifts, including a car
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos