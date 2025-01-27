News

Groundsman wins car, cash for maintaining police station

By Sowetan Reporter - 27 January 2025 - 14:12
NS Dubazane with his brand new car.
Image: Supplied

A 46-year-old man employed by the SAPS as a groundsman will own a car for the first time after winning a brand new Toyota Starlet Cross and R20,000 cash for always keeping Ladysmith police stations' surroundings clean and well-maintained.

NS Dubazane, who works for SAPS Ladysmith, was one of the winners at this year's 10th SAPS National Excellence Awards.

He was voted this year’s Laureate award winner and also crowned overall winner in the Admin Employee of the Year level 2-4 category.

He maintains SAPS Ladysmith's surroundings, consistently ranked as KZN's cleanest police station.
Brig Athlenda Mathe

"He maintains SAPS Ladysmith's surroundings, consistently ranked as KZN's cleanest police station," said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

The national excellence awards boasted more than 40 award categories including among others; Vispol Team of the Year, Operational Member of the Year, Detective Service Member of the Year, family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) Investigator of the Year, Forensic Services Team of the Year, Woman of the Year, CPF of the Year, Station of the Year and laurette award (overall audience winner).

