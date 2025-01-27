News

Flight disruptions expected at George Airport due to inclement weather

27 January 2025 - 10:10
Flights are expected to be disrupted at George Airport in the Western Cape.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff/ File photo

Flight disruptions are expected at George Airport in the Western Cape on Monday due to inclement weather conditions, Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) notified stakeholders including passengers. 

"Weather conditions around the airport are not conducive to and safe for aircraft to operate, with wind direction favouring the use of runway 11, where instrument landing system flight procedure is under maintenance," said ATNS head of corporate affairs and communications Mphilo Dlamini. 

Dlamini said ATNS will continue to monitor the situation and advise airlines and aviation stakeholders accordingly.

