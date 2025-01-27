“The capacitation of our soldiers is a primary obligation that the SANDF must ensure. This is one area of oversight the committee aims to enhance in the seventh parliament to ensure that the SANDF has adequate equipment to respond to any eventuality,” said committee spokesperson Malatswa Molepo.
Defence committee wants full report after deaths of nine soldiers in DRC
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The joint standing committee on defence has called for a full briefing after the deaths of nine South African soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) at the weekend said by Friday, nine soldiers had died.
The soldiers died after two days of fierce fighting amid an M23 push to take Goma, said SANDF spokesperson, Siphiwe Dlamini.
“The intention of the M23, among others, is also to take over the city of Goma, but it was met with heavy resistance from the SANDF contingent, which managed to prevent them from proceeding into Goma,” said Dlamini.
The committee said they had raised concerns regarding the serviceability of Prime Mission Equipment and readiness of the mission for deployment.
“The capacitation of our soldiers is a primary obligation that the SANDF must ensure. This is one area of oversight the committee aims to enhance in the seventh parliament to ensure that the SANDF has adequate equipment to respond to any eventuality,” said committee spokesperson Malatswa Molepo.
Co-chairperson of the committee, Malusi Gigaba, said the loss of the nine members requires an investigation to prevent recurrence.
“Some of the issues that must be looked into include the combat preparedness, defence intelligence capabilities and specifically the availability of combat support equipment including air support and ammunition,” said Gigaba.
Co-chairperson Phiroance Phala said it was important to get a full briefing from minister Angie Motshekga, the acting secretary of defence and the chief of the SANDF.
“To get a briefing not only on the incident but also the status of the mission and the availably of adequate equipment for SANDF members deployed in DRC and in any mission,” said Phala.
SowetanLIVE
