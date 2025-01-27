Among the notable achievements in the past year were the arrests of the suspects in the murder case of musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane and those linked to the mass murder of 18 people in the Eastern Cape.
Building stronger community trust key to fighting crime, says police minister Senzo Mchunu
You are our first line of defence and go beyond the call of duty, Mchunu tells police at Police Day event
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has stressed the importance of building stronger partnerships with communities and restoring public confidence in law enforcement.
This would create an environment where communities would feel safe to work with the police to combat crime and enhance their effectiveness, he said.
“The trust of the people we serve is our greatest weapon. We need to win their trust over and commitment to work with us. Our strength lies in bonds we forge with our communities. The more we work together, the stronger we become in our mission to eradicate crime.
“A police service that commands trust of the people is a police service that can truly make a difference and we implore all communities to collaborate with us,” Mchunu said.
He was delivering a keynote address at the National Police Day celebrations at the King Park stadium in Durban on Monday.
Earning the respect of the public was even more important in an era where policing was not just about enforcement but also a service to communities, Mchunu said.
“We recognise that policing is not just about enforcement, it is about service, building trust between officers and communities and ensuring that citizens feel safe, protected and heard regardless of where they live.”
The event marked the 20th year since the declaration of National Police Day.
It is meant to celebrate the achievements and remember the sacrifices of the men and women in blue.
Monday's gathering was preceded by a number of events at the weekend to mark the occasion.
It started with the national SAPS Golf Day on Friday. The event raised R11m towards the SAPS Education Trust Fund, which is responsible for fulfilling the educational needs of children of police killed in the line of duty.
National police commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola confirmed that at least 39 police officers have died while on duty in the current financial year.
The golf day was followed by the National Excellence Awards at the Durban ICC on Sunday evening.
