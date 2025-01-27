News

Boy, 9, reunited with parents in Tshwane after kidnapping

By TImesLIVE - 27 January 2025 - 10:07
One of the suspects is known by the child's family. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Police in Gauteng, together with private security companies, rescued a nine-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Laudium, Tshwane.

Five suspects, Pakistan and Afghanistan nationals aged between 24 and 37, were arrested.

The boy, whose parents are from Afghanistan, was forcefully taken from the home of a friend of his father in Laudium on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the suspects called the parents demanding a ransom.

On Friday the investigating team found the vehicle used during the kidnapping and arrested two suspects. The suspects led police to a house in Danville, Pretoria, where the kidnapped child was found and two more suspects were arrested.

"The suspects were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, and it was discovered they are illegally in the country.

"Further investigation led to the arrest of the fifth suspect, who is known by the family.

"The boy was taken to a medical care centre for observation and later reunited with his family."

The suspects are expected to appear before the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

