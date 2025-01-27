Rapper Big Zulu was involved in a car accident on Sunday night, his record label, Inkabi Nation, confirmed. The label asked fans to keep the artist in their prayers.
The star, whose real name is Siyabonga Nene, is receiving medical attention. No details of his condition were provided.
“We will keep you updated on his progress and any further developments,” the statement read.
Big Zulu's BMW 325 was apparently badly damaged in the accident.
Another artist from his record label, Xolwa (real name Xolani Shabalala), was involved in a car accident two weeks ago. Xolwa was driving his brand-new BMW 4-Series when the accident occurred. Fortunately, he survived the crash, but details about the accident remain scant.
Big Zulu involved in car accident, record label asks for prayers for the rapper
Image: Inkabi Nation
Rapper Big Zulu was involved in a car accident on Sunday night, his record label, Inkabi Nation, confirmed. The label asked fans to keep the artist in their prayers.
The star, whose real name is Siyabonga Nene, is receiving medical attention. No details of his condition were provided.
“We will keep you updated on his progress and any further developments,” the statement read.
Big Zulu's BMW 325 was apparently badly damaged in the accident.
Another artist from his record label, Xolwa (real name Xolani Shabalala), was involved in a car accident two weeks ago. Xolwa was driving his brand-new BMW 4-Series when the accident occurred. Fortunately, he survived the crash, but details about the accident remain scant.
Image: Inkabi Nation
Image: Inkabi Nation
Image: Inkabi Nation
Image: Inkabi Nation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos