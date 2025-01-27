News

Big Zulu involved in car accident, record label asks for prayers for the rapper

27 January 2025 - 19:50
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
Rapper Big Zulu after car accident.
Image: Inkabi Nation

Rapper Big Zulu was involved in a car accident on Sunday night, his record label, Inkabi Nation, confirmed. The label asked fans to keep the artist in their prayers.

The star, whose real name is Siyabonga Nene, is receiving medical attention. No details of his condition were provided.

“We will keep you updated on his progress and any further developments,” the statement read.

Big Zulu's BMW 325 was apparently badly damaged in the accident.

Another artist from his record label, Xolwa (real name Xolani Shabalala), was involved in a car accident two weeks ago. Xolwa was driving his brand-new BMW 4-Series when the accident occurred. Fortunately, he survived the crash, but details about the accident remain scant.

The BMW 325 Big Zulu was in.
Image: Inkabi Nation
Details about his destination and the circumstances of the crash remain unclear.
Image: Inkabi Nation
The damage to the car after the accident.
Image: Inkabi Nation
The car was severely damaged.
Image: Inkabi Nation

