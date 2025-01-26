News

Tourist trampled to death by elephant in Kruger Park

26 January 2025 - 12:01
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
A tourist was charged at and trampled to death by an elephant in the Kruger National Park on Saturday. Stock photo.
A tourist was charged at and trampled to death by an elephant in the Kruger National Park on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Chris Fourie

A tourist who climbed out of a vehicle was charged at and trampled to death by an elephant in a “tragic accident” in the Kruger National Park on Saturday. 

SA National Parks communications official JP Louw appealed to witnesses of the incident not to post pictures or videos or release information relating to the victim due to the sensitivity of the matter. 

He said the incident occurred near the Crocodile River at Malelane Gate. Events leading up to what happened, he said, were still under investigation. 

Louw said the SANParks board and management extended their condolences to friends and family of the deceased. 

South Africa's national parks attract more than a million visitors each year. Officials consistently warn it is crucial that visitors follow safety precautions, to stay inside their vehicles at all times and to keep a safe distance from wild animals. 

Elephant attacks are not uncommon. 

In July last year a Spanish tourist was trampled to death by elephants after climbing out of his car to take photographs of an elephant herd in the Pilanesberg National Park. 

The unnamed man was with his fiancée and two other people when he spotted the group of three adult elephants and three calves. He was walking towards them to photograph them when the matriarch grew agitated and charged at him. 

The rest of the herd trampled him and though he was rescued and taken to hospital he died later of his injuries. 

Early last year an 80-year-old American woman was killed by an elephant that charged the safari vehicle she was in in a game park in Zambia. 

In 2019 a suspected rhino poacher was trampled by an elephant in the Kruger Park. He was eaten by a pride of lions.

Louw said more information on Saturday's attack will be made available in due course but nothing more could be released at this stage.

TimesLIVE

'It is unacceptable and must end,' says environment minister Dion George on lion bone trade

Environment, forestry and fisheries minister Dion George has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending controversial practices surrounding ...
News
2 months ago

Alleged poacher trampled to death by buffalo

A man who was allegedly part of poachers illegally hunting wild animals at Kruger National Park was trampled to death by a buffalo.
News
3 months ago

SANParks fines driver who bumped a lioness in Kruger Park

South African National Parks has taken action against a driver who bumped a lioness in the Kruger Park on Friday. SANParks said the individual would ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation
Class of 2024 breaks all matric records