Suspect in Durbanville 'knife attack' in which toddler injured under police guard in hospital

Call for witnesses to Ipic Play attack to come forward as investigators piece together knife attack details

By GILL GIFFORD - 26 January 2025 - 15:49
A 35-year-old man who was disarmed after he stabbed himself at Ipic Play in Durbanville, Cape Town, is in hospital under police guard. File photo.
A 35-year-old man who was disarmed and arrested after police were called out to a play park in Durbanville, Cape Town, is in hospital under police guard after a knife attack on Saturday. 

Western Cape police spokesperson W/O Joseph Witbooi said Durbanville police were called out to Ipic Play, an indoor adventure park. The circumstances relating to what had transpired are still under investigation, he said. 

At the centre they encountered the man who appeared to be beyond control and was holding a knife which he appeared to have used to injure himself. He threatened to stab police. 

“The members took action and disarmed the 35-year-old man. He was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Reports (from witnesses) suggested that a toddler who also sustained injuries was also transported to a hospital for medical treatment,” Witbooi said. 

He said the man was being detained on an attempted murder charge. Police were appealing for any witnesses to report the matter to Crime Stop on 08600 10111. 

