Gqeberha police have arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly shot a pregnant KFC employee in Zwide two weeks ago.
Capt Andre Beetge said the employee, who is four months pregnant, was shot through the drive-through window by a male suspect in Koyana Street, Zwide, at about 11.15pm.
Despite being wounded in the stomach, she remains in a stable condition and her unborn child was unharmed.
Beetge said Kwazakele detectives identified the suspect who was arrested on January 20 and made his first court appearance in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Tuesday. His bail application is scheduled for Tuesday.
Nelson Mandela Bay District commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata praised the swift and decisive actions of the investigative team.
“Crimes against our women and children, along with violent offences involving firearms, remain a top priority in our fight against crime. This incident deeply disturbed both the community and our police members. The suspect’s arrest is a crucial step in ensuring justice is served,” said Ncata.
TimesLIVE
Suspect arrested for drive-through shooting of pregnant KFC employee
Image: 123RF/valdasds1
Gqeberha police have arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly shot a pregnant KFC employee in Zwide two weeks ago.
Capt Andre Beetge said the employee, who is four months pregnant, was shot through the drive-through window by a male suspect in Koyana Street, Zwide, at about 11.15pm.
Despite being wounded in the stomach, she remains in a stable condition and her unborn child was unharmed.
Beetge said Kwazakele detectives identified the suspect who was arrested on January 20 and made his first court appearance in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Tuesday. His bail application is scheduled for Tuesday.
Nelson Mandela Bay District commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata praised the swift and decisive actions of the investigative team.
“Crimes against our women and children, along with violent offences involving firearms, remain a top priority in our fight against crime. This incident deeply disturbed both the community and our police members. The suspect’s arrest is a crucial step in ensuring justice is served,” said Ncata.
TimesLIVE
Man in court after allegedly shooting dead eight tavern patrons
Mpumalanga tavern shooting is gang-related — police
Man killed after shooting two policemen in Alexandra
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos