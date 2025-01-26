News

Police condemn incident where officers were attacked, civilian shot

26 January 2025 - 18:32
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Police condemned an incident where officers were attacked and a civilian shot.
A civilian was shot and wounded during a chaotic scene when a mob attacked police officers who were shutting down a tavern that was operating beyond its operating hours, damaging their vehicle and trying to disarm them.

The patrons of the tavern that was being shut down shattered the windscreen of the police van damaged some parts of the vehicle and also stabbed the tyres.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday in Kinross, Mpumalanga.

Acting provincial commissioner police Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi expressed concern over the “hostility and unruly behaviour” displayed by some people towards the police.

He said the incident comes just a week after another police vehicle was damaged in Thulamahashe, affecting service delivery to the community.

He urged the public to guard against anyone attempting to damage state resources, as these resources are vital for delivering services to the community.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli, the incident happened about 3.45am.

He said two officers were patrolling when they noticed a tavern was still open.

“They entered the tavern and spoke to the owner, who co-operated well with them.

“As the owner was busy closing the business and asking patrons to leave, the officers were informed that a male individual was damaging the police van outside. When the officers went to apprehend the suspect, a scuffle broke out and the man attempted to grab a police firearm.

“A group of patrons then joined in and attempted to rob the officers of their service firearms. However, the officers managed to prevent the group from obtaining the firearms and called for backup.

During the scuffle, a firearm was discharged and one civilian was reportedly shot in the leg. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported among the police members involved in the incident,” said Mdhluli.

According to Mdhluli, the circumstances of the incident were under investigation and the independent police investigative directorate was conducting its own investigation into the shooting incident.

No one was been arrested so far concerning this incident, he said.

Number of Pienaar tavern gun victims rises to nine

One of the people who were taken to hospital after they were mowed down by gunmen at a tavern in Pienaar, Mpumalanga, has died, bringing to nine the ...
News
5 days ago

SOWETAN SAYS | We must stop killings of witnesses

The brazen killing of Ashwin Mouwers, a witness in a murder case of another man in 2021, this week has highlighted the plight of witnesses in pursuit ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Hunt on for killers of North West police sergeant

North West police have launched an investigation into the murder of a policewoman who was shot and killed in her private car while on her way to work.
News
1 week ago

