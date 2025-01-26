News

Oshoek border post closed after an accident

A truck allegedly experienced brake failure and damaged cars, port infrastructure

26 January 2025 - 17:57
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The Oshoek border has been closed due to an accident.
Image: Border Management Authority

Oshoek border post in Mpumalanga may be closed for a month after a 32-tonne coal truck experienced brake failure and smashed into 15 vehicles, leaving three people injured and the port infrastructure damaged on Sunday.

This is according to Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko who said they were still waiting for the damage to be assessed.

Dr Michael Masiapato, commissioner of the border management authority, said the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning when a truck, allegedly experiencing brake failure, descended towards Eswatini on the departure side of the port.

The truck crashed into 10 stationery private vehicles, four Sars vehicles and one SANDF bakkie, causing significant damage, he said.

Image: Border Management Authority

“Three individuals that is, one Sars official, one tourism monitor and the driver of that truck sustained injuries during the incident. All injured individuals were promptly attended to by Eswatini emergency medical services and transported to a hospital in Eswatini for immediate treatment. Port infrastructure was affected whereby two guardhouses and an inspection shelter were severely damaged,” he said. 

“As a precautionary measure, all operations at Oshoek port of entry have been temporarily suspended to allow for investigations by SAPS and collection of evidence and photographs from the scene. Pending the safety assessments by disaster management teams, the operations at the port will continue to be suspended until the necessary clearance has been issued to ensure the safety of all stakeholders.”

Travellers and transporters of cargo are advised to use the following borders: Nerston port of entry, Mahamba port of entry, Jeppes Reef port of entry as well as Lebombo port of entry with Mozambique. 

