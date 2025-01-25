The family of beloved journalist William Harper, affectionately known as Paddy, confirmed his death on Saturday.
Harper, who worked for various media publications across the country, died at his home on Saturday, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 58-years-old.
His son Mitchell said he is survived by his wife, Zandile, his mother Winnie, his sister Annabel and his three sons, Lindo, Thomas, and Mitchell.
“It’s with much sadness and heartbreak that the family of William Harper, known to the world as Paddy Harper, announces his passing away. He was beloved by many, a titan of the journalism industry, with a career that spanned decades. Paddy was guided by an unimpeachable moral compass and a deep compassion, which led him to become a champion for those who didn’t have a voice,” Mitchell said.
He said his father's journalism career began at Independent Media, where he worked for various sister publications while at the company.
Harper also worked for publications such as City Press, The Times (now TimesLIVE) while the last publication he worked for was the Mail & Guardian.
Describing his relationship with his father, Mitchell said: “I had a complex relationship with my father but we had a close relationship. He had a close relationship with all his children. We loved reading and writing and were both shaped by similar political world views.
“I have so many fond memories of my dad. He was guided by his moral compass. We had a shared passion for music, debated politics and we had the same beliefs that brought us closer.”
The Harper family have asked for privacy while they deal with their loss, saying details of the funeral would be released soon.
Beloved journalist Paddy Harper has died
'Titan of SA journalism industry'
Image: Supplied
